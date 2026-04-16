Breast cancer screening to include image-based AI risk assessment: New global guidelines

NEW DELHI: Breast cancer, the most common cancer in women globally, including in India, where it tops women-centric cancers, can now be predicted early after new global guidelines recommending integrating artificial intelligence into breast cancer screening.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), a not-for-profit alliance of 33 cancer treatment centers in the US, has recommended that women should be eligible for “AI-powered mammogram risk assessments” starting at age 35, instead at a later age.

The aim is to predict more accurately patients’ unique risk of breast cancer, and adjust their screening protocols accordingly.

According to Dr Raman Narang, MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre, New Delhi, the current change in breast cancer screening guidelines globally, especially the addition of artificial intelligence as an aid for risk prediction, marks a paradigm shift from a 'detection first' to a 'prediction first' approach.

He explained that historically, mammograms were used starting from the age of 40 years to detect existing cancers. “In contrast, modern guidelines recommend that women aged 35 years be screened using AI algorithms to predict their future risk.”

He said for India, this shift holds much significance.

Dr Narang said in India, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women with delayed diagnosis being one of the leading causes of mortality in such cases.

“What makes breast cancer such a big problem here is the delay in diagnosis caused by low awareness, unavailability of screening facilities, and no risk stratification.”

He added that AI-powered screening has the potential to bridge this gap in several ways.

To start with, he said, it will facilitate the identification of high-risk patients regardless of whether there is any family history of the disease or the presence of genetic markers since most cases of breast cancer do not come with any of these features.

It will also provide for screening in a way that does not require universal testing, he added.