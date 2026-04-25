WHO approves first malaria drug for newborns; marks major step in fight against disease

In a significant step forward in the fight against malaria, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that it has approved the first-ever malaria treatment, especially targeting newborns and young infants.

The newly prequalified treatment, artemether-lumefantrine, is the first antimalarial formulation designed specifically for the youngest malaria patients, weighing between two and five kilograms.

Until now, infants with malaria, a mosquito-borne disease, have been treated with formulations intended for older children, which increase the risk of dosing errors, side effects and toxicity.

“The prequalification designation indicates that the medicine meets international standards of quality, safety and efficacy, and will help to expand access to quality-assured treatment for one of the most underserved patient groups,” the WHO said. The approval came as World Malaria Day is being observed on April 25.

"For centuries, malaria has stolen children from their parents, and health, wealth and hope from communities," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"But today, the story is changing. New vaccines, diagnostic tests, next-generation mosquito nets and effective medicines, including those adapted for the youngest, are helping to turn the tide. Ending malaria in our lifetime is no longer a dream - it is a real possibility, but only with sustained political and financial commitment. Now we can. Now we must."

According to the WHOs world malaria report 2025, there were an estimated 282 million cases and 6,10,000 deaths in 2024 - an increase from 2023.

While 47 countries have been certified malaria-free and 37 countries reported fewer than 1,000 cases in 2024, progress at the global level is stalling. Gains are at risk due to multiple challenges, including drug resistance, insecticide resistance, diagnostic failure, and severe reductions in international development assistance, the WHO said.

India has exited WHO’s High Burden to High Impact (HBHI) group in 2024, as it showed an 80.5% decline in malaria cases between 2015-2023. Malaria deaths declined by 78.38% during the same period.

India aims to achieve zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 and full elimination by 2030.

The global health body said that the WHO prequalification will enable public sector procurement, contributing to closing a long-standing treatment gap for some 30 million babies born each year in malaria-endemic areas of Africa.

Children under five years of age are most at risk of severe complications from malaria; in 2024, they accounted for nearly 75% of all malaria deaths in the WHO Africa region.