Dairy is Not for Everyone

Dairy, at least in India, is not just simple good-or-bad food. Milk, curd, chaas, paneer, cream, and ghee are woven into daily life, family traditions, and regional food cultures. At the same time, we also see many adults who feel bloated, heavy, congested, or uncomfortable after consuming certain forms of dairy. The truth sits in the middle. Dairy is not automatically harmful, and it is not right for everyone either. The better question is whether the kind of dairy you are eating, in the quantity you are eating it, actually suits your body or not.

Why Dairy Does Not Affect Everybody the Same Way

Difficulty with dairy is not one condition. Lactose intolerance happens when the small intestine makes low levels of lactase, the enzyme that helps digest lactose, the natural sugar in milk. When lactose is not properly digested, it reaches the colon, where bacteria break it down and create gas and fluid, leading to symptoms like bloating, pain, diarrhea, and nausea. That does not mean every adult should stop consuming dairy. It means tolerance varies, and the form of dairy matters. At times, people who struggle with milk may still tolerate homemade curd or buttermilk better.

Hormones Need a More Mature Conversation

The hormone conversation around dairy also needs more maturity. Research has explored the connection between milk intake and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), a hormone involved in growth and metabolic signaling. Some recent reviews suggest that in certain individuals, especially those prone to acne, insulin resistance, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), dairy may influence pathways linked with sebum production, androgen activity, and breakouts.

But this is not the same as saying dairy disrupts hormones in everyone. In practice, what we see is variation. Some people do very well with modest amounts of good-quality dairy, while others notice flares in acne, digestive discomfort, or sluggishness.