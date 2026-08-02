Wired to Get Fit

Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) is a fitness technology that uses a bodysuit fitted with electrodes to deliver controlled electrical impulses to major muscle groups while you perform guided exercises such as squats, lunges and planks. The impulses intensify muscle contractions beyond voluntary effort, allowing for a full-body workout in about 20 minutes. Once confined to physiotherapy clinics and elite sports training, EMS is now finding its way into mainstream fitness studios.

Why is it gaining popularity?

 Appeals to time-starved urban professionals looking for efficient workouts

 Offers a low-impact alternative for people who may find conventional gyms physically demanding

 Increasingly attracting:

 Busy professionals

 Fitness beginners

 Older adults

 People returning to exercise after a long break

The science behind EMS