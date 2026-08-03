‘Borderline’ cholesterol is more dangerous than it sounds

What started as a routine afternoon in Kochi ended with news that shattered 42-year-old bank manager Sajeev Babu’s assumptions about his health. He had gone in for a routine angiogram after some mild chest discomfort. The result: extensive triple-vessel coronary artery disease. For over a decade, Sajeev had lived with mildly elevated LDL cholesterol. His family physician warned him about it at every annual checkup.

And every time, his response followed the same pattern — one that’s familiar across Kerala. He’d commit to a strict diet of boiled vegetables. He’d add morning walks along the local bypass. He’d retest his lipid levels a few months later. And when the numbers dipped back into the borderline range, he’d stop the short course of statins he’d been prescribed, convinced medication was a temporary crutch, not something he actually needed long-term.

What Sajeev didn’t realise was that those brief bursts of discipline barely slowed the slow, steady build up of lipid particles inside his coronary arteries. Managing cholesterol in short bursts, rather than consistently, left his vascular system exposed to decades of silent damage — damage that eventually became too severe for diet and exercise to reverse.

Sajeev’s story points to a deeper flaw in how India has traditionally assessed heart risk. For decades, doctors leaned on short-term risk calculators built to predict a person’s chance of a heart attack over the next 10 years. These models weight age heavily, which means a 35 or 40-year-old with moderately high LDL almost always comes out looking low-risk — a false sense of security for both patient and doctor.

New guidelines from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology break from that narrow window entirely, shifting the focus to 30-year and lifetime cardiovascular exposure instead. The logic is simple: plaque doesn’t form overnight from one bad cholesterol reading late in life. It builds slowly, over decades, through the steady accumulation of atherogenic particles. Seen through this lifetime lens, letting moderate lipid elevations sit unaddressed through your twenties, thirties, and forties does real structural damage — damage that only gets harder to undo as time passes.