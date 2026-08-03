‘Borderline’ cholesterol is more dangerous than it sounds

What started as a routine afternoon in Kochi ended with news that shattered 42-year-old bank manager Sajeev Babu’s assumptions about his health. He had gone in for a routine angiogram after some mild chest discomfort. The result: extensive triple-vessel coronary artery disease. For over a decade, Sajeev had lived with mildly elevated LDL cholesterol. His family physician warned him about it at every annual checkup.
And every time, his response followed the same pattern — one that’s familiar across Kerala. He’d commit to a strict diet of boiled vegetables. He’d add morning walks along the local bypass. He’d retest his lipid levels a few months later. And when the numbers dipped back into the borderline range, he’d stop the short course of statins he’d been prescribed, convinced medication was a temporary crutch, not something he actually needed long-term.
What Sajeev didn’t realise was that those brief bursts of discipline barely slowed the slow, steady build up of lipid particles inside his coronary arteries. Managing cholesterol in short bursts, rather than consistently, left his vascular system exposed to decades of silent damage — damage that eventually became too severe for diet and exercise to reverse.
Sajeev’s story points to a deeper flaw in how India has traditionally assessed heart risk. For decades, doctors leaned on short-term risk calculators built to predict a person’s chance of a heart attack over the next 10 years. These models weight age heavily, which means a 35 or 40-year-old with moderately high LDL almost always comes out looking low-risk — a false sense of security for both patient and doctor.
New guidelines from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology break from that narrow window entirely, shifting the focus to 30-year and lifetime cardiovascular exposure instead. The logic is simple: plaque doesn’t form overnight from one bad cholesterol reading late in life. It builds slowly, over decades, through the steady accumulation of atherogenic particles. Seen through this lifetime lens, letting moderate lipid elevations sit unaddressed through your twenties, thirties, and forties does real structural damage — damage that only gets harder to undo as time passes.
The gap between good intentions and what actually happens in practice is one of the biggest challenges cardiologists face. Dr Chirag D, consultant interventional cardiologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, says the first hurdle is simply getting younger patients to build habits that stick. “The most common barrier is that most people complain they do not get effective time to implement exercise or follow a fixed diet regimen,” he explains.
“Most of them are too held up with work, facing high stress and demanding commute times, so they end up relying on processed outside food. When we recommend medications, younger patients are usually not receptive to continuing them long-term. They fail to realise that if they aren’t genetically predisposed, once lifestyle modifications kick in and follow-up cholesterol numbers normalise, we can consider tapering and eventually stopping statins. But getting them to accept taking medication in the first place remains a massive hurdle.”
To understand why treating this early matters so much, it helps to borrow a concept from a very different field: smoking. Doctors measure long-term smoking damage in “pack-years” — cigarettes per day multiplied by years smoked. Arterial damage works the same way. It’s a product of how much LDL is circulating in your blood, multiplied by how many years your arteries are exposed to it. Picture a young adult with an LDL level of 140 mg/dL who keeps it there for 20 years. Even if their short-term risk score looks completely fine at 35, they’re quietly racking up a massive lifetime exposure. Over those years, LDL particles seep into the lining of the arteries, oxidise, and trigger a chronic inflammatory response — slowly building up layers of fibrous plaque. By the time the person reaches their 50s and has a sudden cardiac event, the arteries have already sustained decades of damage. Lowering cholesterol at that point can’t undo what’s already been built.