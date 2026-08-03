Hidden cholesterol factor triggering heart attacks in young Indians

On a humid Tuesday morning in Thiruvananthapuram, 34-year-old software engineer Mithun Kumar collapsed on his treadmill during a routine morning workout. The shock rippled through his family and coworkers, who had long considered him the picture of fitness. He was a marathon runner. He ate a strict plant-based diet. He didn’t smoke, and he had none of the usual red flags — no hypertension, no obesity, no diabetes.

Yet when he was rushed to the emergency department of a tertiary care centre in the city, a diagnostic coronary angiography revealed a near-total 95% blockage in the primary artery supplying blood to his heart. Just six months earlier, his executive health checkup had shown an exemplary total cholesterol level of 160 mg/dL, with LDL cholesterol sitting comfortably at 92 mg/dL. His family and his doctors were baffled: how does a heart attack happen to someone with such clean numbers? Subsequent specialised lipid testing, ordered after his angioplasty, found the answer. His Lipoprotein(a) — a largely inherited variant of LDL — measured 140 nmol/L, nearly triple the threshold for severe cardiovascular risk.

Mithun’s case is not an isolated one. It’s a warning sign of a critical gap in routine medical screening, one that continues to claim thousands of young lives across India every year.

This is part of a larger shift in how heart disease shows up in clinics today. Dr Chirag D, consultant in interventional cardiology at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, says the old assumption — that heart disease is an older person’s problem — no longer holds. “It is a very well-established fact that the incidence of atherosclerosis-related heart disease or vascular events has increased significantly in the younger population,” he explains. “Over the past decade, the incidence of heart attack has gone up significantly in young individuals. We are seeing many young patients coming with high lipids, as well as patients with no previously documented high lipids coming with heart attacks, only for us to discover very high cholesterol levels when we cross-check.”