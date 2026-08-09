Living Well, the Ayurvedic Way

The modern wellness industry often presents self-care as something we buy—a new supplement, a skincare routine or the latest fitness trend. Ayurveda offers a different perspective. It views self-care not as an indulgence but as a daily responsibility, one that begins with understanding ourselves and living in harmony with nature.

“The world exists because you exist,” says Aacaarya Caraka, the legendary physician and one of the principal authors of the Caraka Samhita. In other words, our experience of the world depends on our own existence and awareness. In Ayurveda, the Sanskrit word ayu is often translated as life, but its meaning extends beyond lifespan. It also refers to existence itself. Ayurveda, therefore, is not merely the science of living longer; it is a body of knowledge that explores how to live well.

At the heart of this philosophy lies the harmonious coexistence of the body, mind and soul. Together, they shape how we experience life. This idea is particularly relevant as the world increasingly recognises the importance of self-care. Long before self-care became a modern buzzword, Ayurveda placed that responsibility primarily in the hands of the individual, with healthcare professionals serving as guides and support.

Unfortunately, self-care is often mistaken for selfishness, while selflessness is celebrated as the highest virtue. Ayurveda does not see these as opposing ideas. Instead, it teaches that caring for oneself is the foundation of caring for others. A healthy body and a balanced mind enable us to contribute meaningfully to our families, workplaces and society.

Alignment with nature forms the cornerstone of Ayurvedic self-care. Dinacharya refers to daily practices that synchronise the body with the natural rhythm of the day, beginning with waking up early and following healthy daily routines. Ritucharya encourages adapting one’s lifestyle according to the changing seasons through careful observation of the environment. Ratricharya focuses on preparing the body and mind for restful sleep by gradually slowing down at the end of the day. An Ayurvedic physician can help tailor these practices to suit an individual's constitution and lifestyle.