Leading Indian doctors urge government to ban junk food advertising, add warning labels

NEW DELHI: Some of India’s leading health professionals have signed a public statement calling for government action to curb the marketing of junk food.

The experts called for the immediate implementation of recommendations in the Economic Survey 2025-26, including the "watershed" suggestion of banning advertising of foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) between 6am and 11pm across all media platforms, as well as introducing warning labels on the front of packaged food products.

The statement comes as the Supreme Court is due to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on warning labels.

The experts also called on the Centre to clearly define HFSS and ultra-processed foods; prohibit celebrity endorsements, cartoon characters and child-directed promotions; ban influencer marketing, promotional incentives and price-based inducements such as 'buy one get one free'; and end sponsorship of sports and school activities by unhealthy food brands.

The signatories include renowned physician and scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan; founder of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr K Srinath Reddy; paediatrician Dr Narender Arora; chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, Dr V Mohan; former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria; endocrinologists Dr Anoop Misra and Dr Ambrish Mithal; cardiologist Dr Gurpreet S Wander; diabetologist Dr Shashank Joshi; public health policy expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya; cardiologist Dr TS Kler; and Dr Arun Gupta, convener of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi).

The experts also raised the issue with Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and shared the joint statement with them.