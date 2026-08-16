Calling Off the Wrinkles

A few weeks ago, a 29-year-old marketing professional came to my clinic looking a bit worried. She pointed to the fine lines on her neck and asked, “Doctor, am I aging too fast?”

As we chatted, I discovered she was spending 10 to 12 hours a day on her phone and laptop—for work, entertainment, and even staying connected with friends. After examining her skin, I saw something I’ve been noticing more often in younger patients: early neck lines, dullness, and other signs of premature aging connected to our modern screen habits.

So, the big question many of us are asking is: Can your phone actually give you wrinkles?

The answer isn’t a simple yes or no, but your daily phone habits might be affecting your skin more than you realise—in ways that are easy to fix!

The Rise of Tech Neck

One of the most common issues I see is what we call “Tech Neck.” Think about how you usually hold your phone—head tilted down, chin tucked in. This repeated position causes the skin on your neck to crease in the same spot again and again. When we’re young, our skin bounces back beautifully, but over time those repeated folds can turn into permanent lines. The neck skin is naturally thinner and more delicate than facial skin, so it shows these changes earlier. Next time you’re scrolling, just notice your posture—you might be surprised how often your head is looking down!

What About the Blue Light?

Many patients also ask me about blue light from phones and laptops. Blue light is a type of high-energy visible light (it’s also in sunlight). While screens emit much less than the sun, long hours in front of devices may contribute to oxidative stress, which can make skin look dull or tired over time. That said, sun exposure is still the biggest aging culprit. Wearing sunscreen daily makes a far bigger difference than worrying about your phone alone.

Phones can affect our skin indirectly too:

• Late-night scrolling often means less sleep—and nothing ages skin faster than poor sleep!

• Constant notifications can increase stress, which raises cortisol and may break down collagen.

• Your phone screen collects oil, dirt, and bacteria, which can transfer to your face and cause breakouts or irritation.