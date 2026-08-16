When the Brain Hits Pause

Forgetting why you opened an app. Losing your train of thought mid-sentence. Walking into a room and drawing a blank. For many women, these aren’t random lapses but perimenopausal brain fog—a surprisingly common symptom affecting 44-62 per cent of women during the menopause transition.

“I haven’t changed, but the way my mind works suddenly has,” says Aastha Pandey, a 40-year-old businesswoman from Mumbai.

The culprit is fluctuating estrogen, which influences brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine that regulate memory, focus and mood. Add poor sleep, stress and fatigue, and mental clarity can begin to feel frustratingly out of reach.

“Brain fog during perimenopause is largely driven by hormonal fluctuations... Estrogen plays a crucial role in supporting neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine... When these levels become unstable, women may notice forgetfulness, mental fatigue and difficulty concentrating,” explains Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and Gynecologist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi.

Doctors say these lapses are usually temporary—but shouldn’t be dismissed. Persistent memory problems, confusion or difficulty performing familiar tasks warrant evaluation because thyroid disorders, vitamin deficiencies, depression and neurological conditions can mimic brain fog.

“Red flags include persistent memory loss that interferes with daily functioning... A proper evaluation helps differentiate between typical hormonal changes and something that needs further medical attention,” says Dr Gupta.