When the Brain Hits Pause

Forgetting why you opened an app. Losing your train of thought mid-sentence. Walking into a room and drawing a blank. For many women, these aren’t random lapses but perimenopausal brain fog—a surprisingly common symptom affecting 44-62 per cent of women during the menopause transition.
“I haven’t changed, but the way my mind works suddenly has,” says Aastha Pandey, a 40-year-old businesswoman from Mumbai.
The culprit is fluctuating estrogen, which influences brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine that regulate memory, focus and mood. Add poor sleep, stress and fatigue, and mental clarity can begin to feel frustratingly out of reach.
“Brain fog during perimenopause is largely driven by hormonal fluctuations... Estrogen plays a crucial role in supporting neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine... When these levels become unstable, women may notice forgetfulness, mental fatigue and difficulty concentrating,” explains Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and Gynecologist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi.
Doctors say these lapses are usually temporary—but shouldn’t be dismissed. Persistent memory problems, confusion or difficulty performing familiar tasks warrant evaluation because thyroid disorders, vitamin deficiencies, depression and neurological conditions can mimic brain fog.
“Red flags include persistent memory loss that interferes with daily functioning... A proper evaluation helps differentiate between typical hormonal changes and something that needs further medical attention,” says Dr Gupta.
The fog can feel like “cotton wool in the brain”, says Dr Rana Choudhary, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, making word recall, concentration and processing speed noticeably slower. Despite how common it is, the condition remains under-recognised, especially in India.
“Brain fog is often dismissed as ‘normal aging’... Discussions around menopause are still limited, and many women hesitate to speak about memory or mental clarity,” says Dr Bimalpreet Mohan, Director, Chief Radiologist and Women’s Health Expert, Capital Health Clinic, New Delhi.
What helps isn’t a miracle cure but consistent habits: quality sleep, regular exercise, a balanced diet rich in protein, omega-3s and antioxidants, stress management and mindfulness. Hormone therapy may help some women but should always be individualised.
The reassuring news? “In most cases, brain fog improves once hormonal fluctuations settle after menopause,” says Dr Mohan. His advice: “Remember that brain fog is common, real and usually temporary. It is not a sign of losing intelligence or capability.”
Sometimes, simply having a name for what’s happening is the first step towards feeling like yourself again.