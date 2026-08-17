Inherited colour vision deficiency won’t affect children’s learning curve

Back in the early 2010s, when Rohit was a kid, becoming a pilot was all he wanted. He worked hard to achieve his goal as well. However, when he underwent an eye check, as sharpvision is important in the profession, his dreams came shattering down. He came to know he was suffering from colour blindness.

“When he came to me, the patient was depressed. I consoled him, assuring him that he can choose any job other than that of a pilot, which does not insist on a person with normal colour vision,” said Dr Susheela B Nair, senior consultant, department of ophthalmology at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The problem with inherited colour vision deficiency (CVD) is that it is irreversible and incurable. It is passed down by the parents to the child, mainly due to defects occurring in the cone cells of the retina. These are specialised nerve cells responsible for processing red, green, and blue light,” she added.

Inherited colour blindness does not mean the person does not see colour at all. A person who has got problems with those particular pigments or the cones in the retina is not able to differentiate between colours. So, nobody sees everything as black and white, and they are not completely colour blind. Thus, it is called a ‘colour vision deficiency,” said Dr Sneha Giridhar.

According to studies, inherited or congenital colour vision deficiency (CVD) affects 1 in 12 men (8%) and 1 in 200 women (0.5%) globally. The gender gap occurs because red-green colour blindness is an X-linked recessive trait tied directly to the X chromosome.