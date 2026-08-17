When hues look the same

Thirty-two-year-old Aswathi (name changed) had been experiencing blurry vision in the right eye for two days. As she could not figure out the cause behind it, she consulted a doctor. When she was examined, her visual acuity (measured using an eye chart with letters and symbols) was 6/9, and her colour vision was abnormal. Pupil reaction (how the black centre of the eye changes size to control entry of light) test in the right eye showed abnormality while her fundus (back of the eye) was normal. “Through the examination, we found that she was suffering from optic neuritis of the right eye. The blurry vision, difficulty to identify red and green colours, was caused by the condition, and we promptly started treatment for optic neuritis,” says Dr Rehna Rasheed, assistant professor in ophthalmology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Aswathi’s vision started improving in three days, and she slowly recovered almost completely. According to Dr Rehna, Aswathi’s acquired colour vision defect was one of the signs that aided in the diagnosis of optic neuritis. “Acquired colour vision deficiency is one of the symptoms/signs of many optic nerve and retinal diseases. The patients often come to us with other symptoms, such as blurry vision, a visual field defect, or a blind spot. Some of them also complain of colour vision difficulties,” adds Dr Rehna.

Colour vision defects can be caused by several reasons. When there are problems in the retina or the optic nerve, which connects the brain to the eye, there will be colour deficiency.

According to ‘A Global Perspective of Colour Vision Deficiency: Awareness, Diagnosis, and Lived Experiences,’ a study published in August 2025, acquired CVD can result from a wide range of factors, including ocular diseases; neurological diseases that affect the brain or optic pathways; medications and toxins, that is, certain drugs (hydroxychloroquine, ethambutol, antibiotics, and barbiturates) and exposure to industrial or environmental chemicals (carbon monoxide, carbon disulphide, and lead); trauma; and natural ageing processes, particularly after the age of 60.”