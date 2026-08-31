Arthritis: Delaying treatment can lead to deformities

Denial and fear of medication, and turning to unscientific treatment methods, are often what complicates treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, say doctors. Take the example of 45-year-old Sudha (name changed) from Chennai who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis five years ago. As she was hesitant to get it treated with modern medicine, she turned to native therapies. Her condition worsened over time, as she developed deformities in the knee and hand joints, leaving her immobile. She finally came to a hospital for treatment and is now taking medications to manage her condition.

She will require surgical intervention, but for now she is managing with medicines. Her condition has vastly improved as she can now cook food and manage her chores by herself. Earlier, she couldn’t even get up from the bed. If she had started treatment early, the deformities could have been prevented. Deformities occur when chronic inflammation or mechanical wear alters the physical structure of a joint, destroying the stabilising cartilage, bone, ligaments, and tendons. These changes shift the bones out of alignment, creating visible structural deformities and significantly reducing mobility.

“This is the mistake people mostly make. They delay the treatment when diagnosed with arthritis, and end up with complications. Most of them will be in denial mode, or go for native treatment rather than choosing allopathy,” said Dr Thilagavathi Nambi, senior consultant, rheumatology, SIMS Hospital, Chennai.

“Arthritis including rheumatoid arthritis can be controlled with medications without needing surgical intervention, but the patient should come to the doctor early. Earlier the treatment, better the outcome,” Dr Nambi added.

“Sometimes, the joint inflammation can start in the nearby tissues like muscles and tendons,” said Dr A Aravindan, assistant professor, department of rheumatology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur.