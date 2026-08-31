Arthritis: Watch out for swelling, morning stiffness and decreased mobility

Obesity, sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, and injuries in the past contribute to the growing cause of arthritis in India, says Dr A B Govindaraj, director and senior consultant, Orthopaedics, MGM Healthcare Hospital, Chennai, in an interview with Sinduja Jane. Edited excerpts:
Why do joints pop and crack, and when to consult a doctor?
The popping and cracking sound of joints is often harmless. It is due to gas bubbles or ligaments movement around the joints or tendons. If one experiences severe pain, swelling or stiffness then they must get it evaluated by a doctor.
What are the warning signs of arthritis?
Some common signs of arthritis are morning stiffness, swelling and decreased mobility. Difficulty in climbing stairs, walking or getting up from a chair should not simply be attributed to aging.
What is the burden of arthritis in India?
Obesity, sedentary or unhealthy lifestyle or injuries in the past contribute to the growing cause of arthritis in India. What doctors observe is the growing cause of osteoarthritis of the knee and hip causing pain and disability in India.
When should one see a doctor?
If they experience sudden pain or hot joints or swelling around the joints it requires immediate attention. Also, if joint pain or stiffness continues or recurs or interferes with daily life it is always good to seek medical help.
What are the new advancements in arthritis treatment?
Research is moving towards earlier diagnosis, personalised treatment, and therapies that may slow disease progression. Advances in joint replacement, robotics, and computer-assisted surgery are also improving outcomes.
Can arthritis cause disability?
Advanced arthritis can seriously restrict mobility and independence. Getting early treatment, doing exercise, maintaining body weight, and opting for joint replacement when necessary can make a major difference.
Can diet help in prevention?
A diet that consists mainly of plant foods and sufficient protein is good, but so is exercise and muscle strength maintenance. Aging does not necessarily lead to arthritis. It is important to diagnose it early, stay active, be at a healthy body weight, and receive proper treatment.