Arthritis: Watch out for swelling, morning stiffness and decreased mobility

Obesity, sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, and injuries in the past contribute to the growing cause of arthritis in India, says Dr A B Govindaraj, director and senior consultant, Orthopaedics, MGM Healthcare Hospital, Chennai, in an interview with Sinduja Jane. Edited excerpts:

Why do joints pop and crack, and when to consult a doctor?

The popping and cracking sound of joints is often harmless. It is due to gas bubbles or ligaments movement around the joints or tendons. If one experiences severe pain, swelling or stiffness then they must get it evaluated by a doctor.

What are the warning signs of arthritis?

Some common signs of arthritis are morning stiffness, swelling and decreased mobility. Difficulty in climbing stairs, walking or getting up from a chair should not simply be attributed to aging.

What is the burden of arthritis in India?

Obesity, sedentary or unhealthy lifestyle or injuries in the past contribute to the growing cause of arthritis in India. What doctors observe is the growing cause of osteoarthritis of the knee and hip causing pain and disability in India.