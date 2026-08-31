Juvenile arthritis can affect kids as young as one-year-old

Juvenile arthritis is the most common type of arthritis in children under 16 years of age. In some children it can start even as young as one year. If not treated early, serious complications can develop in children.

The most frequent form is juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), which affects the tissue lining the inside of the joints. There are six major types of JIA, which are classified according to the number of joints involved and laboratory tests. When one to four joints is involved it is called oligo arthritis and when five or more joints are involved it is called polyarthritis.

The symptoms of juvenile arthritis include pain, restriction of movement and swelling of joints. In systemic inflammation they come with fever and swelling in internal organs. “Usually in children, the mother notices restriction in movement and the swelling,” said Dr A Aravindan, Assistant Professor, Department of Rheumatology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur.