New shingles vaccine may lower risk of heart disease, stroke: Oxford study

NEW DELHI: A new study has found that the shingles vaccine Shingrix may reduce the risk of major cardiovascular diseases, including coronary heart disease, heart failure and stroke, compared with the older shingles vaccine.

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, found that Shingrix was associated with a 9% reduction in overall cardiovascular disease risk during the seven years after vaccination. It also reported a 10% reduction in coronary heart disease and a 12% reduction in heart failure.

Shingles is caused by the Herpes zoster virus, which can reactivate in people who have previously had chickenpox. The older shingles vaccine, Zostavax, was introduced in 2006 but has since been replaced by Shingrix in countries including the UK and the US.

Researchers from the University of Oxford analysed electronic health records from more than 70,000 adults aged 60 and above using the US TriNetX database. The switch from Zostavax to Shingrix in October 2017 allowed researchers to compare long-term cardiovascular outcomes in people who received the two vaccines.

The study found that people vaccinated with Shingrix had a 9% lower overall cardiovascular disease burden than those who received Zostavax. Men who received Shingrix also had a 12% lower risk of stroke, while the risk of atrial fibrillation was 7% lower.