Powdered whole milk for infants could be a culprit in the ByHeart botulism outbreak in US, tests show

WASHINGTON: Powdered whole milk used to make ByHeart infant formula could be a source of contamination that led to an outbreak of botulism that has sickened dozens of babies, U.S. health officials indicated Friday.

Testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the type of bacteria that can cause the illness in two samples linked to the formula, officials said.

The agency found that bacteria in an unopened can of formula matched a sample from a sick baby — and it also matched contamination detected in samples of organic whole milk powder used to make ByHeart formula and collected and tested by the company.

FDA testing also found contamination in a sample of whole milk powder supplied to ByHeart — and it matched the germ in a finished sample of the company's formula.

The findings are not conclusive, and the investigation continues “to determine the source of the contamination,” the agency said in a statement.

In a statement, ByHeart officials said the new finding “suggests that we are significantly closer to determining the root cause of the contamination.”

Neither FDA nor ByHeart named the supplier of the powdered whole milk.

At this time, there is no indication of a broader problem in the infant formula supply, the FDA said.