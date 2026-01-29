Economic Survey warns of hidden hunger, advocates smarter use of health supplements

The Survey notes that health supplements can play a useful role in bridging these nutritional gaps, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, adolescents, pregnant women, the elderly and urban working populations with irregular diets. However, it cautions that awareness about correct usage, dosage and quality standards remains limited. In many cases, supplements are either underutilised by those who need them most or consumed indiscriminately without medical guidance, leading to inefficiencies and potential health risks.

From a policy perspective, the Survey stresses the need for a balanced approach that prioritises nutrient-rich diets as the foundation of good health, while recognising the supportive role of supplements. It calls for greater public education on reading labels, understanding nutrient requirements, and distinguishing between evidence-based products and unverified claims. The document also highlights the importance of strengthening regulatory oversight to ensure quality, safety and truthful marketing in the rapidly expanding nutraceutical and health supplement market.

The emphasis on nutrition comes against the backdrop of India’s shiftings rising healthcare burden. Lifestyle diseases already account for a large share of morbidity and mortality, placing pressure on both households and the public health system. The Survey suggests that preventive strategies centred on nutrition awareness, physical activity and early screening could significantly reduce long-term healthcare costs and improve quality of life.

Another key concern flagged is the coexistence of undernutrition and overnutrition within the same population, and often within the same households. While sections of society continue to struggle with stunting and anaemia, others are dealing with obesity and diet-related metabolic disorders. This dual burden reflects uneven access to nutritious food, limited dietary diversity and increasing consumption of processed and high-sugar foods.

The Survey also links nutrition outcomes to broader economic and social goals. Poor nutrition is associated with lower learning outcomes in children, reduced labour productivity and higher absenteeism, which in turn affect overall economic growth. Improving nutritional status, therefore, is not only a health priority but also a development imperative.

In its analysis, the Survey calls for better integration of nutrition education into school curricula, community health programmes and digital health platforms. It also encourages closer coordination between food policy, agriculture, health and education ministries to promote production and consumption of nutrient-dense foods alongside fortified staples.

Overall, the Economic Survey’s message is that India’s health challenge is evolving from one of sheer scarcity to one of quality and balance. Raising awareness about nutrition, responsible use of health supplements and healthy lifestyle choices is seen as essential to arrest the rise in lifestyle diseases and to ensure that economic progress is matched by improvements in population health.