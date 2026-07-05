Murph’s the Word

Until a few months ago, if someone had told Rohit Mehra he would voluntarily sign up for a workout involving a kilometre run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another kilometre run—all without rest—he would have laughed it off. The 34-year-old Delhi marketing executive was neither particularly athletic nor someone who lived at the gym. Yet, on a sweltering June morning, he found himself standing at the start line, determined to give the challenge a shot.

As expected, he did not finish gloriously. But the experience left a deeper mark than he anticipated. “It changed something,” he says. “Not about how I look. About what I think I can do.” Mehra’s ambition was to complete a Murph—one of the world’s hardest workouts. Like him, increasingly many are seeking something a regular gym session simply cannot give them.

The workout is named after Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael P Murphy, killed in action in Afghanistan in June 2005 at 29. Murphy’s favourite workout, a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, another one-mile run, ideally in a 20-pound vest, was renamed the Murph by his CrossFit community after his death.