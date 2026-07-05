National Dental Commission revising dental curriculum should include disability inclusive reforms: Journal

NEW DELHI: As the National Dental Commission (NDC) is revising the country’s dental curriculum, India can take the lead in introducing disability inclusive reforms that could influence the education of a substantial proportion of the future global oral health workforce, said an article.

With approximately one-third of the world’s dental schools located in India, the paper, published in the international journal Special Care Dentistry, said the time has come to move beyond the “special needs” label and towards equitable oral healthcare for all.

“Preparing disability-competent dentists is not a matter of special care - it is a matter of human rights, health equity, and professional competence,” said the article author, Dr Satendra Singh, Professor of the Department of Physiology, University College of Medical Sciences, Guru Teg Bahadur (UCMS-GTB) Hospital and a noted disability rights champion.

The paper said that, despite the World Health Assembly Resolution on Oral Health, few countries in the WHO South-East Asia Region (SEAR) have revised their dental curricula or workforce policies to be disability-inclusive.

“Dental education must move beyond the “special care” paradigm. Historically, dental curricula have paid little attention to disability principles such as universal design, accessibility, and reasonable accommodation,” the paper said.

The paper suggested a template that can be adopted across the Region.

It lists that dental curriculum should highlight patient-centred care; professionalism by demonstrating respect for patients with disability and their caregivers; providing safe and effective clinical practice or communication; awareness about the different disabilities recognised under the national disabilities legislation and to keep abreast with updates and promote and research on disability, disabling conditions, their prevalence, oral health implications and management, thus contributing to the evidence base for disability health equity.