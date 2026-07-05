Ozempic Games

For the past two years, Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and other GLP-1 receptor agonists have dominated conversations around weight loss. Originally developed for diabetes and obesity management, these drugs have become cultural phenomena, promising dramatic weight reduction without the punishing diets and exercise regimens traditionally associated with slimming down. Celebrity transformations, social media testimonials, and growing scientific evidence have fuelled demand across the world. In India too, prescriptions have surged as newer formulations enter the market and prices gradually become more accessible. The celebrity fascination has only intensified the trend. Actor Ram Kapoor’s dramatic weight loss sparked widespread speculation about Ozempic use. Similar rumours surrounded filmmaker Karan Johar’s transformation. Regardless of whether these celebrities used GLP-1 drugs, the speculation itself reflects how deeply these medications have entered the public imagination. As access expands, so does scrutiny of their lesser-known effects—including reports of what social media has dubbed ‘Ozempic Personality’.
What is Ozempic Personality?
‘Ozempic Personality’ is not a recognised medical diagnosis. The term emerged online as users began describing changes in their emotional responses, social behaviour, motivation, and mood after starting GLP-1 medications.
Why GLP-1 drugs may affect your mood
Scientists believe any mood changes may stem from the way GLP-1 drugs interact with the brain. These medications do much more than suppress appetite. GLP-1 receptors are present in areas of the brain involved in reward, motivation, stress response, and emotional regulation. Emerging research suggests these drugs may influence dopamine pathways, reduce neuroinflammation, and alter how the brain processes rewards.
Another explanation is behavioural rather than biological. Food often serves as a source of comfort, pleasure, stress relief, and social connection. When appetite and food cravings diminish dramatically, some people may experience a temporary adjustment period that feels like an emotional shift. Weight loss itself can also trigger psychological changes. Some users report improved confidence and mood, while others struggle to adapt to a rapidly changing body image.
People reporting ‘Ozempic Personality’ commonly describe:
Feeling emotionally flatter or less excitable
Reduced interest in food-centred social activities
Becoming quieter or more withdrawn
Less impulsive behaviour
Reduced cravings not only for food but sometimes for shopping, alcohol, or other rewards
Feeling calmer but occasionally less enthusiastic
Who is most likely to notice mood changes on GLP-1 drugs?
People with a history of depression or anxiety
Those with emotional eating habits
Individuals who have used food as a coping mechanism
Patients undergoing rapid weight loss
People with pre-existing psychiatric conditions
Does Ozempic cause depression or anxiety?
The evidence remains mixed. Some studies have reported higher rates of depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric symptoms among GLP-1 users. However, other research has found the opposite—showing improvements in depression, anxiety, and overall mental wellbeing, possibly because weight loss improves physical health, self-esteem, and quality of life.
Importantly, the US Food and Drug Administration says its ongoing review has not found evidence that GLP-1 drugs cause suicidal thoughts or actions. The current scientific consensus is that the relationship between GLP-1 drugs and mental health is still being studied.
Does Ozempic Personality go away?
For most people who report emotional changes, the effects appear to lessen over time as the body adjusts to the medication and weight stabilises. Experts believe many of these experiences may be temporary adaptations to changes in appetite, reward processing, and lifestyle habits. Others may simply reflect the psychological impact of major weight loss rather than a direct drug effect.
What to do if you notice mood changes
Track symptoms in a journal
Monitor sleep, stress levels, and eating patterns
Stay socially connected
Avoid stopping medication without medical advice
Consider speaking with a psychologist if changes persist
When to consult your doctor
Persistent sadness
Increased anxiety
Loss of interest in daily activities
Significant personality changes noticed by family members
Thoughts of self-harm or suicide
Severe mood swings