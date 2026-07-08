Serum Institute, DNDi sign pact to advance affordable dengue antibody treatment

NEW DELHI: With the aim to provide affordable dengue treatment globally, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the non-profit medical research organisation Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) have signed a licensing agreement covering clinical testing and future access to all the Pune-based pharma firm's developed monoclonal antibody treatment against dengue.

With this agreement finalised, a Phase III clinical trial led by DNDi is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 across Malaysia, Thailand, and Brazil, all home to leading public health institutions that are members of the Dengue Alliance, a global partnership of dengue-endemic countries working to develop effective and accessible treatments.

Around 1,000 participants are expected to join the study across the three countries.

Monoclonal antibodies are currently among the most advanced dengue treatment candidates.

SII has developed and optimised the current formulation of its treatment and conducted pre-clinical studies and Phase I and II clinical trials that delivered promising safety and efficacy results.

It is currently leading a pivotal Phase III clinical trial in India.

Despite dengue’s rapid global spread and increasingly frequent outbreaks, there is still no specific treatment.

Patient management remains purely symptomatic, requiring intensive care - including close monitoring and administration of intravenous fluids - that can lead to health systems becoming quickly overwhelmed during outbreaks.

Children under 15 years of age are at higher risk of developing severe dengue, a mosquito-borne disease. Pregnant women with dengue face increased risk of maternal mortality and pregnancy loss.

For the Phase III trial conducted by DNDi in Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil, SII will supply study medicines and manage their refrigerated transportation to clinical trial sites.

“Serum Institute of India is committed to go all out in controlling dengue. We are working on both preventive and therapeutic applications to protect populations in dengue-endemic areas. Going by our philosophy, we will make all attempts to develop, produce, and distribute the vaccine and monoclonal antibodies all over the globe in an affordable manner, together with our committed partners, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and DNDi. We are delighted and privileged to collaborate with DNDi to continue the development of our monoclonal antibody in the Dengue Alliance countries," said Dr Rajeev Dhere, Senior Scientific Advisor at SII.