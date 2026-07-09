Global cancer cases rising: Key findings from the WHO 2026 report

Cancer cases worldwide could surge to nearly 35 million a year by 2050 unless governments take urgent action to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment, according to a new report released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, developed with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), estimates that cancer currently causes more than 26,000 deaths every day. Around 20.6 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths are recorded annually, making cancer the world's second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease.

The report warns that despite scientific advances and stronger political commitments, millions of people continue to face major barriers to accessing essential cancer services. It highlights widening inequalities in prevention, early detection, treatment and supportive care, particularly in low-income countries.

Survival rates vary sharply across income levels. While 87% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in high-income countries survive for at least five years, the figure falls to about 42% in low-income nations. In addition, fewer than one-third of countries include comprehensive cancer care in their universal health coverage packages.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a person's chances of surviving cancer should not depend on where they live or how much they earn, stressing that the disparities identified in the report are preventable through stronger and more coordinated action.

The report also reveals the heavy financial and emotional burden of cancer. WHO's first global survey of people affected by the disease found that at least 45% experienced financial hardship, more than half reported mental health challenges, and nearly all caregivers faced significant strain, including unpaid caregiving responsibilities and social isolation.