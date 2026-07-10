AI can’t replace mental health therapists, But here’s where it might make a difference

A person wakes in the middle of the night, overwhelmed and needing someone to talk to. But instead of calling a loved one or booking a counselling session, they open ChatGPT.

Around the world, artificial intelligence chatbots are becoming companions, coaches, sounding boards, and, for a rising number of people , unofficial therapists.

Studies have found that many users turn to AI to discuss personal struggles, seek emotional support, reflect on their feelings, and better understand their mental health.

The appeal is easy to understand. Chatbots don’t judge. Unlike stretched mental health services in countries such as New Zealand and Australia , they don’t keep people on lengthy waiting lists.

But as AI tools become more involved in mental health, it is becoming increasingly important to understand where the technology can genuinely help – and where its limits lie.