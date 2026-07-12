An Ayurvedic Approach to Calm Aama

Modern life has brought unprecedented comfort. Nutritious food is more accessible, healthcare has advanced remarkably, and living standards have improved significantly. Yet, despite these advances, an important question remains: Are people truly healthier?

Across the age group of 20-55 years, an increasing number of individuals experience persistent fatigue, body aches, thyroid disorders, joint problems, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol. Many of these conditions share a common underlying factor—chronic inflammation. Today, it is uncommon to find someone in their 20s or 30s who is completely free from one of these concerns. While modern medicine recognises inflammation as a key process in many diseases, Ayurveda described this phenomenon thousands of years ago through the concept of aama.

Understanding Aama

In Ayurveda, aama refers to improperly processed or incompletely transformed metabolic products that accumulate in the body due to impaired digestion and metabolism. It’s considered the earliest stage of disease formation.

According to Ayurvedic principles, almost every disease passes through two stages:

Saama Avastha – the stage where aama is present.

Niraama Avastha – the stage where aama has been eliminated.

Recognising whether a person is in the Saama or Niraama stage is essential because the treatment approach differs considerably.