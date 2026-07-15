India among global hotspots for climate-related sleep loss, highest in Tamil Nadu: Report

NEW DELHI: India is among the global hotspots for climate-related sleep loss, with people in the country's southern parts losing 78 to 91 hours of sleep annually, including eight to nine hours due to climate change, according to a new report by Climate Central.

Globally, an average person lost nearly 56 hours of sleep each year due to nighttime heat between 2020 and 2025.

That is equivalent to nearly seven nights' sleep lost each year due to higher nighttime temperatures, including about one night linked to climate change.

The report pointed out that an estimated six hours of the annual sleep loss, or just more than 10 per cent, can be attributed to warming caused by climate change.

Although climate change accounted for a relatively-modest share of the total estimated heat-related sleep loss globally, its influence was substantially stronger in some regions and cities.

The largest impacts were concentrated in places that have already experienced extremely warm nighttime temperatures.

The research has found that across all the 1,338 major global cities analysed, the amount of temperature-related sleep loss linked to climate change has at least doubled since the early 1970s.

"The analysis reveals how climate change is translating into measurable hours of lost sleep for people around the world.

By combining the latest climate attribution science with research on how heat affects sleep, we can now quantify a hidden but growing consequence of rising temperatures," said Kristina Dahl, Climate Central's vice-president for science.

"Across more than 1,300 cities, climate change has at least doubled temperature-related sleep loss since the early 1970s, showing that the impacts of fossil fuel-driven warming extend beyond extreme weather to undermine one of the most fundamental requirements for human health," he added.