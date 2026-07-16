Drones reduce TB diagnosis cost to Rs 91 from Rs 9,451 and cut turnaround time: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: Using drones to transport diagnostic samples has significantly reduced both the time and cost of tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis while improving access to testing in remote and underserved areas, according to a latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Conducted under ICMR's flagship i-DRONE initiative, the study found that the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis fell from 15 days to five days after the introduction of drone-based sample transport.

The study also found a sharp reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for patients seeking a TB diagnosis, with the average cost falling to Rs 91 from Rs 9,451 under the conventional transport system.

The findings are based on a programme implementation study conducted in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in collaboration with AIIMS Bibinagar and the District TB Office under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

The study compared the conventional model, in which patients travelled to diagnostic centres, with a drone-enabled system under which sputum samples were collected at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres and flown to designated TB diagnostic laboratories.

Speaking on the findings, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, said, "Affordable and timely access to diagnosis remains central to India's TB elimination efforts. This study demonstrates how technology can help bridge geographical barriers and reduce the burden on patients, particularly those living in remote areas."

"The evidence generated through the i-DRONE initiative will help inform future public health innovations while complementing existing healthcare delivery systems," he said.