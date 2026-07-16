Drones reduce TB diagnosis cost to Rs 91 from Rs 9,451 and cut turnaround time: ICMR study

NEW DELHI: Using drones to transport diagnostic samples has significantly reduced both the time and cost of tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis while improving access to testing in remote and underserved areas, according to a latest study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Conducted under ICMR's flagship i-DRONE initiative, the study found that the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis fell from 15 days to five days after the introduction of drone-based sample transport.
The study also found a sharp reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for patients seeking a TB diagnosis, with the average cost falling to Rs 91 from Rs 9,451 under the conventional transport system.
The findings are based on a programme implementation study conducted in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in collaboration with AIIMS Bibinagar and the District TB Office under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).
The study compared the conventional model, in which patients travelled to diagnostic centres, with a drone-enabled system under which sputum samples were collected at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres and flown to designated TB diagnostic laboratories.
Speaking on the findings, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, said, "Affordable and timely access to diagnosis remains central to India's TB elimination efforts. This study demonstrates how technology can help bridge geographical barriers and reduce the burden on patients, particularly those living in remote areas."
"The evidence generated through the i-DRONE initiative will help inform future public health innovations while complementing existing healthcare delivery systems," he said.
The study enrolled 840 participants and found that drone-based transport reduced the median turnaround time for TB diagnosis from 15 days to five days. Diagnostic delays were also significantly reduced, enabling earlier confirmation of the disease and faster clinical decision-making.
The study also observed a substantial reduction in the financial burden on patients. "The mean out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) associated with seeking TB diagnosis reduced from approximately ₹9,451 under the conventional transport system to around ₹91 during the drone-enabled phase," officials said.
The reduction was largely driven by lower travel costs, reduced wage loss and the availability of sputum collection facilities closer to patients' homes.
Notably, the median OOPE during the drone-enabled phase was zero, indicating that many participants incurred no travel-related expenses for diagnosis.
The intervention was implemented through a hub-and-spoke network connecting 11 Primary Health Centres, 60 sub-centres and four TB units, allowing patients to submit sputum samples closer to their villages instead of travelling long distances to diagnostic centres.
Healthcare workers who participated in the study said drone-enabled transport reduced delays, improved operational efficiency and was well accepted by communities after initial familiarisation.
The study also identified operational challenges, including weather conditions, payload limitations and the need for continued training, highlighting the importance of careful planning before wider implementation.
The researchers said the findings are based on programme implementation in a single district and provide important operational evidence for assessing the role of drone-enabled logistics in strengthening healthcare delivery in geographically challenging areas.
Further implementation across diverse settings would help build additional evidence for informed policy decisions.
The study adds to the growing body of evidence under the ICMR's i-DRONE initiative, which is exploring the use of drones to transport vaccines, medicines, blood products, diagnostic specimens and tissues to improve healthcare access in difficult terrain across India.