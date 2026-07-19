Doubling Up

Until recently, fitness culture demanded allegiance. You were either the guy obsessed with deadlifts and protein shakes or the one logging endless kilometres on the road. But increasingly, people are refusing to make a choice. Take 38-year-old Bengaluru tech professional Arjun Menon. A few years ago, his exercise routine revolved around lifting weights five days a week. Today, he still squats and deadlifts, but he also runs weekend 10Ks and cycles twice a week. The result, he says, is that he feels stronger, fitter, and less prone to fatigue than when he focused on just one type of training. Menon is part of a growing tribe embracing what fitness experts call hybrid training—a workout approach that combines strength training and endurance exercise in the same programme.

Research increasingly suggests that the healthiest exercise routine may be one that combines both cardiovascular and strength training. A 2023 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine followed more than 5,00,000 adults and found that people who combined aerobic exercise with muscle-strengthening activities had some of the lowest risks of all-cause mortality. A hybrid athlete might lift weights three times a week while also running, cycling, swimming, rowing, or participating in another endurance sport. Unlike bodybuilders, whose primary goal is muscle growth, or marathon runners, who focus on endurance, hybrid athletes aim to improve multiple aspects of fitness at the same time.