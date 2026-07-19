Flash Point

For decades, trauma therapy has often been associated with revisiting painful memories and sitting with intense emotional distress. Now, Flash Technique, a new method, is challenging that assumption. Developed by therapist Philip Manfield and informed by EMDR principles, the technique aims to help people process traumatic memories without becoming overwhelmed by them. By combining brief, indirect attention to distressing experiences with positive focus and nervous system regulation, it reflects a broader shift in mental health care towards safety, pacing, and sustainable healing. Healing no longer has to mean repeatedly enduring overwhelming emotional distress. By prioritising nervous system regulation and emotional safety, it offers an alternative route for people who find traditional trauma processing too daunting, while reminding us that sustainable recovery is often about pacing—not pushing harder.
What Is the Flash Technique?
A trauma-processing method developed by therapist Philip Manfield
Originates from EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing)-informed therapy
Helps people process distressing memories without fully reliving them
Focuses on reducing emotional activation while allowing the brain to continue processing traumatic material
Emphasises regulation, safety, and emotional pacing rather than prolonged exposure to distress
How Does It Work?
The client does not directly immerse themselves in traumatic memories. Instead, they maintain attention on a positive, pleasant, or neutral focus. The therapist guides brief, indirect attention to the traumatic memory
Techniques may include:
Positive focus
Blinking
Bilateral stimulation
The goal is to keep the nervous system within a person’s “window of tolerance”—a state where they can process emotions without becoming flooded or overwhelmed
Processing still occurs, but with significantly less emotional distress
Who Can It Help?
According to clinicians, the Flash Technique may be useful for people dealing with:
Childhood trauma
Physical, emotional, or sexual abuse
Accidents
Grief and loss
Relationship trauma
Panic-inducing memories
Medical trauma
Distressing experiences people often dismiss as “not serious enough” but that remain emotionally stuck
It may be especially beneficial for:
People afraid of trauma therapy because they fear becoming overwhelmed
Clients who struggle to verbalise traumatic experiences
Individuals carrying shame around experiences involving abuse, sexuality, family dynamics, or humiliation
Those who find traditional exposure-based approaches emotionally exhausting
Why Are Therapists Paying Attention?
It lowers the barrier to trauma therapy
Many people avoid therapy not because they are unwilling to heal, but because they fear reliving painful experiences
It reduces overwhelm
Clients can process traumatic material without experiencing the same level of emotional flooding
It supports nervous system regulation
The technique prioritises keeping people emotionally regulated during therapy sessions
It can build trust
Knowing that full disclosure is not immediately required may help clients feel safer opening up
It may feel more sustainable
Therapy can become less emotionally draining when people remain within their window of tolerance
What to Keep in Mind
The Flash Technique is not a quick fix
It does not work equally well for everyone
It may be particularly useful for people overwhelmed by direct trauma processing
It may not fully address all aspects of relational or developmental trauma
Experts recommend using it as part of a broader therapeutic framework rather than as a standalone solution
Social media discussions can oversimplify the technique and create unrealistic expectations about how quickly trauma can be resolved