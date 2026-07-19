Health

Flash Point

A new technique that helps people process trauma without fully reliving painful memories explores an unchartered territory in the mind
Flash Point
Anjali Awasthi
Updated on
3 min read

For decades, trauma therapy has often been associated with revisiting painful memories and sitting with intense emotional distress. Now, Flash Technique, a new method, is challenging that assumption. Developed by therapist Philip Manfield and informed by EMDR principles, the technique aims to help people process traumatic memories without becoming overwhelmed by them. By combining brief, indirect attention to distressing experiences with positive focus and nervous system regulation, it reflects a broader shift in mental health care towards safety, pacing, and sustainable healing. Healing no longer has to mean repeatedly enduring overwhelming emotional distress. By prioritising nervous system regulation and emotional safety, it offers an alternative route for people who find traditional trauma processing too daunting, while reminding us that sustainable recovery is often about pacing—not pushing harder.

What Is the Flash Technique?

  •  A trauma-processing method developed by therapist Philip Manfield

  •  Originates from EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing)-informed therapy

  •  Helps people process distressing memories without fully reliving them

  •  Focuses on reducing emotional activation while allowing the brain to continue processing traumatic material

  •  Emphasises regulation, safety, and emotional pacing rather than prolonged exposure to distress

How Does It Work?

  •  The client does not directly immerse themselves in traumatic memories. Instead, they maintain attention on a positive, pleasant, or neutral focus. The therapist guides brief, indirect attention to the traumatic memory

    Techniques may include:

  •  Positive focus

  •  Blinking

  •  Bilateral stimulation

  •  The goal is to keep the nervous system within a person’s “window of tolerance”—a state where they can process emotions without becoming flooded or overwhelmed

  •  Processing still occurs, but with significantly less emotional distress

“In simple terms, the technique allows clients to engage with traumatic material indirectly, rather than diving headfirst into painful memories. The focus is often on creating enough safety and emotional distance so the nervous system does not become flooded while processing occurs.”
Dr Shiromi Chaturvedi, Founder and Lead Counselling Psychologist, The Social Therapist
“I’ve seen the technique being used for a wide spectrum of experiences. This includes childhood trauma, abuse, accidents, grief, relationship trauma, panic-inducing memories, medical trauma, and even experiences that people often dismiss as ‘not serious enough’ but which still remain emotionally stuck in the body.”
Dr Pranati Kapoor, Psychologist and Trauma Specialist

Who Can It Help?

According to clinicians, the Flash Technique may be useful for people dealing with:

  •  Childhood trauma

  •  Physical, emotional, or sexual abuse

  •  Accidents

  •  Grief and loss

  •  Relationship trauma

  •  Panic-inducing memories

  •  Medical trauma

  •  Distressing experiences people often dismiss as “not serious enough” but that remain emotionally stuck

It may be especially beneficial for:

  •  People afraid of trauma therapy because they fear becoming overwhelmed

  •  Clients who struggle to verbalise traumatic experiences

  •  Individuals carrying shame around experiences involving abuse, sexuality, family dynamics, or humiliation

  •  Those who find traditional exposure-based approaches emotionally exhausting

Why Are Therapists Paying Attention?

  • It lowers the barrier to trauma therapy

    Many people avoid therapy not because they are unwilling to heal, but because they fear reliving painful experiences

  • It reduces overwhelm

    Clients can process traumatic material without experiencing the same level of emotional flooding

  • It supports nervous system regulation

    The technique prioritises keeping people emotionally regulated during therapy sessions

  • It can build trust

    Knowing that full disclosure is not immediately required may help clients feel safer opening up

  • It may feel more sustainable

    Therapy can become less emotionally draining when people remain within their window of tolerance

What to Keep in Mind

The Flash Technique is not a quick fix

  •  It does not work equally well for everyone

  •  It may be particularly useful for people overwhelmed by direct trauma processing

  •  It may not fully address all aspects of relational or developmental trauma

  •  Experts recommend using it as part of a broader therapeutic framework rather than as a standalone solution

  •  Social media discussions can oversimplify the technique and create unrealistic expectations about how quickly trauma can be resolved