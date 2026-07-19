Flash Point

For decades, trauma therapy has often been associated with revisiting painful memories and sitting with intense emotional distress. Now, Flash Technique, a new method, is challenging that assumption. Developed by therapist Philip Manfield and informed by EMDR principles, the technique aims to help people process traumatic memories without becoming overwhelmed by them. By combining brief, indirect attention to distressing experiences with positive focus and nervous system regulation, it reflects a broader shift in mental health care towards safety, pacing, and sustainable healing. Healing no longer has to mean repeatedly enduring overwhelming emotional distress. By prioritising nervous system regulation and emotional safety, it offers an alternative route for people who find traditional trauma processing too daunting, while reminding us that sustainable recovery is often about pacing—not pushing harder.

What Is the Flash Technique?

 A trauma-processing method developed by therapist Philip Manfield

 Originates from EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing)-informed therapy

 Helps people process distressing memories without fully reliving them

 Focuses on reducing emotional activation while allowing the brain to continue processing traumatic material

 Emphasises regulation, safety, and emotional pacing rather than prolonged exposure to distress

How Does It Work?