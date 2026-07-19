Hairline Matters

Minoxidil is one of the few solutions that can genuinely make a difference if you’re losing hair. But the catch? Its side effects. An itchy, flaky scalp, greasy-looking hair, and that unmistakable medicinal smell are enough to make many people give up before they see results. That’s where Man Matters’ Minoxifin Advance comes in. Its alcohol-free formula, powered by Cetosomal Carrier Technology, is designed to improve absorption while making the whole experience kinder to your scalp by reducing dryness and irritation. And because it’s fragrance-free, your hair won’t announce your hair-loss routine before you do.

Combine it with the brand’s anti-dandruff shampoo, and you are all set. Packed with Zinc Pyrithione, Salicylic Acid, and Piroctone Olamine, the shampoo works well on dandruff, leaving your scalp feeling fresh and your hair looking healthier. The easy-to-consume multivitamin Hair Gummies make the whole regimen fuss-free for anyone looking to manage hair loss while maintaining their vitamin intake. The only fuss, however, remains the creamy texture of Minoxifin Advance, which can be a bit of a pain to apply.