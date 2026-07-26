The Core of the Matter

Every movement the body makes—walking, climbing stairs, lifting groceries or simply sitting upright—depends on the core. Far more than the coveted six-pack, the core is the body’s stabilising system, supporting the spine, pelvis and hips while helping transfer force between the upper and lower body. When these muscles weaken, the body compensates by placing extra strain on the joints and spine, leading to stiffness, poor posture, fatigue and chronic pain.
Research increasingly supports this connection. A 2023 review in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy found impaired core stability to be strongly associated with chronic lower back pain, while a 2024 Spine Journal study reported that prolonged sitting reduces activation of the deep stabilising muscles that protect the spine, weakening support even in physically active people.
Delhi-based consultant Ankit Sharma, 29, exercised regularly but still developed persistent lower back pain that eventually affected routine movements. Similarly, 27-year-old content writer Preksha Ahuja says, “I spent long hours sitting in uncomfortable positions... and eventually my lower back began to hurt. Over time, it turned into chronic lower back pain.”
According to Dr Rachit Gulati, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, the core extends far beyond the abdominal muscles. “It includes the muscles around the stomach, lower back, pelvis, hips and glutes that support posture, balance and spinal stability. When these muscles weaken, the result can be chronic back pain, poor posture, stiffness, fatigue and a higher risk of injury.”
Whether picking up a child, carrying luggage or bending to tie a shoelace, the core stabilises the body before the limbs even begin to move. Dr Gulati says strength training is therefore essential for long-term mobility. “Strength training has become an essential part of modern life because it helps restore and maintain core stability, flexibility, balance and muscular strength. While many people focus primarily on walking or cardiovascular exercise, they often overlook muscle-building movements that are critical for long-term health.”
He adds that heavy weights are not necessary. Planks, bridges, squats, resistance-band workouts, yoga and bodyweight exercises are enough to improve posture, support the spine and reduce neck and back pain. The same trend is evident in sports medicine. Dr Ashish Daga, Head of Sports Science & Rehabilitation and Consultant, Sports Medicine at Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says a weak core affects the entire body. “In young professionals, the most common issues include chronic lower back pain, neck strain and postural dysfunction. Prolonged sitting weakens the deep stabilising muscles, and exercising without correcting this can lead to muscle strains, disc problems and even knee pain due to poor alignment.”
For advocate and fitness enthusiast Shravan Patel Kanagandhula, the lesson came through cricket. “I had visible abs back in 2019, but not real core strength.” He now relies on functional exercises such as burpees, high knees and animal flow because they train the core as it works in everyday life. Experts say that’s the key distinction: a strong core isn’t about aesthetics. It’s what keeps the body stable, protects the spine, improves balance and makes everyday movement easier and safer.
Whether picking up a child, carrying luggage or bending to tie a shoelace, the core stabilises the body before the limbs even begin to move. Strength training is therefore essential for long-term mobility
Silent Stabiliser
The modern body is being shaped less by labour and more by stillness. Hours spent seated—at desks, in cars, and on phones—have weakened deep stabilising muscles, altered posture, and reduced the body’s ability to support itself under load. What emerges is often not an acute injury but a gradual pattern of inefficiency, where everyday movements like climbing stairs, standing for long periods, or carrying groceries begin to feel harder.
“The core is not just the visible abdominal wall,” says Luke Coutinho, integrative lifestyle expert. “It includes the diaphragm, deep abdominal muscles, spinal stabilisers, hips, and pelvic floor—all working together to support how you breathe, stabilise, balance, and move through life.” When this system is neglected, the first signs are often stiffness, shallow breathing, fatigue, and recurring aches rather than a lack of visible muscle definition.
Research increasingly supports this. A 2025 review in Sports Medicine found that prolonged sitting fatigues the spine’s deep support muscles, increasing stress on the back, while targeted core exercises improve muscle activation, balance, and recovery. “The goal is not a six-pack,” says Coutinho. “It is better posture at your desk, safer lifting, less wear and tear on the body, and the ability to age with strength.”
Dr VK Gupta, MD & Chief of Neurosurgery at Silver Streak Multispeciality Hospital, believes core strength is fundamentally a neurological function. “What we call ‘core strength’ is more accurately a function of neuromuscular coordination rather than isolated muscular power,” he explains.
Prolonged sitting fatigues the spine’s deep support muscles, increasing stress on the back, while targeted core exercises improve muscle activation
The brain activates these muscles milliseconds before movement through a process called anticipatory postural adjustment. “When this timing is disrupted due to pain, injury, sedentary lifestyle, or poor movement habits, the body shifts from anticipatory control to a reactive strategy,” he says. “Over thousands of repetitions in daily life, this contributes to poor posture, inefficient movement, and chronic strain.”
And the implications extend well beyond injury prevention. “We see this clearly in patients who struggle with balance despite having adequate muscle strength. Their issue is not weakness but impaired sensory feedback and motor coordination,” he adds.
Power Axis
Actor and fitness enthusiast Sophie Choudry believes the purpose of core training has been distorted. “We've reduced it to a six-pack audition,” she says.
Her own approach centres on Pilates and controlled movement. The practice helped her recover from a slipped disc. “It helped me rebuild myself in a much stronger, more supported way,” she says.
Choudry believes modern fitness has prioritised appearance over longevity. “Fitness has become ‘look at me’ instead of ‘support me.’”
The pressure to chase an ideal physique is increasingly amplified by social media, says Dr Charan Teja Koganti, neuropsychiatrist, KIMS Hospitals. “As algorithms flood users with fitness content, motivation can gradually turn into compulsive comparison and dependence on external validation.”
The future of core training is moving away from isolated ab workouts to an integrated approach that looks at how the body actually functions. While aesthetics will likely remain part of the appeal, the emerging consensus is that function, stability, and longevity should come first, with appearance becoming a by-product of a well-trained body rather than the primary goal.