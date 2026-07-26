The Core of the Matter

Every movement the body makes—walking, climbing stairs, lifting groceries or simply sitting upright—depends on the core. Far more than the coveted six-pack, the core is the body’s stabilising system, supporting the spine, pelvis and hips while helping transfer force between the upper and lower body. When these muscles weaken, the body compensates by placing extra strain on the joints and spine, leading to stiffness, poor posture, fatigue and chronic pain.

Research increasingly supports this connection. A 2023 review in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy found impaired core stability to be strongly associated with chronic lower back pain, while a 2024 Spine Journal study reported that prolonged sitting reduces activation of the deep stabilising muscles that protect the spine, weakening support even in physically active people.

Delhi-based consultant Ankit Sharma, 29, exercised regularly but still developed persistent lower back pain that eventually affected routine movements. Similarly, 27-year-old content writer Preksha Ahuja says, “I spent long hours sitting in uncomfortable positions... and eventually my lower back began to hurt. Over time, it turned into chronic lower back pain.”

According to Dr Rachit Gulati, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, the core extends far beyond the abdominal muscles. “It includes the muscles around the stomach, lower back, pelvis, hips and glutes that support posture, balance and spinal stability. When these muscles weaken, the result can be chronic back pain, poor posture, stiffness, fatigue and a higher risk of injury.”