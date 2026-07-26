The Science of Strength

When most people hear the word “strength,” they think of strong arms, powerful legs, or lifting heavy weights. While these are certainly signs of strength, they are not where strength truly begins— the body’s core.

Often mistaken for just the abdominal muscles, the core includes—lower back, diaphragm, pelvic floor, and the connective tissues that link these structures together. These work together to keep the body stable and allow efficient movement.

It’s like building a house. Before the walls and roof can be constructed, a strong foundation must be laid. The body works in a similar way. Even the strongest arms and legs cannot perform at their best if the core is weak or unstable.

Whether we are walking, climbing stairs, reaching for an object, or playing sports, the core helps keep the spine and pelvis stable. Studies have shown that core muscles activate before the arms and legs move. This allows the body to create efficient and controlled movement.

When core strength is lacking, the body often compensates in other ways. It can place additional stress on joints, muscles, and ligaments, increasing the risk of pain and injury. Lower back pain, one of the most common musculoskeletal complaints worldwide, is frequently linked to poor core strength.

The core also acts as a natural support system for the spine. Deep abdominal muscles help create internal pressure within the abdomen, providing stability during lifting, bending, and other physical activities. This support is constantly adjusting to the body’s needs, making it far more dynamic than any external brace.