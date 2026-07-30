Nine million people globally lack access to life-saving HIV treatment: WHO

NEW DELHI: Nine million people globally still lack access to life-saving HIV treatment, even as new infections continue to rise in several regions, the WHO said.

This is despite by the end of 2025, an estimated 32 million people living with HIV were receiving treatment and since 2010, new HIV infections have fallen by 42% and AIDS-related deaths by 57%, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, as it launched a new report assessing progress in implementing the Global Health Sector Strategies (GHSS) on HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) for 2022–2030.

It added that new infections continue to be reported among key populations including men who have sex with men, sex workers, people who inject drugs, transgender people and people in prisons.

"This report tells two stories. It demonstrates what is possible when countries invest in health, communities and science. But it also shows how quickly progress can be undone with funding disruptions, humanitarian emergencies and persistent inequalities,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“Over the next five years, we must build integrated, resilient health systems that reach those furthest behind."

Progress has also been made in the response to viral hepatitis. Since 2015, annual hepatitis B infections have decreased by 32%, and hepatitis C-related deaths have fallen by 12% globally.

Despite these gains, viral hepatitis remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming an estimated 1.3 million lives in 2024, with mortality continuing to rise.

The report said that 10 countries which registered the largest absolute number of Hepatitis C Virus-related deaths were China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, South Africa, the US and Vietnam.

Collectively, they accounted for 58% of global HCV‑related deaths.

It also said that ten countries account for 69% of global Hepatitis B (HBV)‑related deaths.

These are Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa and Vietnam.