COVID-19 left 55,000 cancer cases undiagnosed across seven-high income countries: Lancet

NEW DELHI: More than 55,000 expected cancer cases were not diagnosed across seven high-income countries during the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 due to lockdowns or widespread disruption of cancer diagnostic services, said a new Lancet study.

The study, which for the first time examined the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on population-wide cancer diagnoses in 18 jurisdictions across seven countries, found that 16% of expected cancer diagnoses were missing between April and December 2020.

The study from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a specialised cancer agency of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Cancer Benchmarking Partnership found that the largest decreases were observed for prostate cancer (24%), female breast cancer (18%), and skin melanoma (18%).

Lung cancer and ovarian cancer were less affected, said the study published in The Lancet Oncology.

The researchers examined trends in seven common cancer types between 2015 and 2020 to compare the number of cancers diagnosed during the COVID-19 pandemic with the number expected based on pre-pandemic trends.

The study analysed population-based cancer registry data on 2.6 million patients across Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and the UK.