India's disease burden shifts from infectious diseases to lifestyle disorders: NFHS-6

India's health challenges are changing. The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) suggests that while the country has made significant progress in controlling infectious diseases and improving maternal and child health, it is now facing a new problem — the growing burden of lifestyle diseases.
Experts say India is going through what is known as an "epidemiological transition", where diseases caused by infections are gradually giving way to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
Better sanitation and healthcare have reduced infectious diseases
According to Dr Snigdha Rashmi, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Medanta Noida, the findings of NFHS-6 reflect the changing disease pattern in the country.
"The survey reflects the epidemiological transition occurring in India, which is essentially a shift from communicable diseases to lifestyle conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases," she said.
Dr Snigdha explained that this change is not surprising. Over the past two decades, India has seen improvements in sanitation, vaccination coverage, maternal and child healthcare services and access to medical facilities.
"Increased access to the internet has also improved awareness about health and hygiene, which has helped reduce the risk of many communicable diseases," she added.
Rising obesity and high blood sugar levels raise concern
While one set of health problems has declined, another is emerging. NFHS-6 points to increasing rates of overweight and obesity among both men and women, along with a higher prevalence of elevated blood glucose levels.
Dr Snigdha said these trends are linked to changing lifestyles and rapid urbanisation.
"There are several reasons for this shift. Physical activity has reduced because of desk jobs, increased screen time and less movement. Higher calorie intake, urban stress, irregular sleeping patterns, long working hours and greater consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks are also contributing to the problem," she said.
Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, said the survey findings should serve as a warning.
"The increasing levels of obesity and elevated blood glucose among Indians are an alert regarding the growing burden of lifestyle diseases, which are likely to become a major public health challenge in the future," he said.
Unlike infectious diseases, which are caused by external agents, lifestyle diseases develop slowly and are closely linked to everyday habits and behaviour.
Diseases are appearing at younger ages
One of the biggest concerns is that these conditions are no longer limited to older adults.
"What is more concerning is how many younger people are becoming prone to these diseases. Conditions that were once common among people aged 50 and above are now being diagnosed in those in their thirties and forties," Dr Snigdha said.
Dr Tayal said the belief that lifestyle diseases affect only older people is a myth.
"More and more cases of obesity, prediabetes, high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels are being seen among younger individuals, including people in their twenties and thirties," he said.
Many diseases remain silent for years
Doctors warn that conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, fatty liver disease and some cancers often do not produce symptoms until significant damage has already occurred.
"People may appear completely healthy but could be silently suffering from serious diseases," Dr Tayal said.
Because of this, experts stress the importance of regular health check-ups.
"Routine tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, weight and even waist circumference can prove beneficial in the long run. Most people visit a doctor only after symptoms appear, but by then the disease may already have progressed," he said.
Prevention must become the next public health priority
Despite the worrying trends, lifestyle diseases are largely preventable. Dr Tayal recommended at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day, along with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. He also advised limiting processed foods and sugary drinks, getting enough sleep, managing stress and avoiding tobacco.
According to Dr Snigdha, the NFHS-6 report should be seen as a sign of India's development.
"India should be commended for controlling many communicable diseases, but the findings also show that health priorities are changing. The response to lifestyle diseases will require the same level of public awareness, government policy and preventive efforts that were used to tackle infectious diseases," she said.
Dr Tayal, however, stressed the need for a change in approach.
"As India continues to develop, the need of the hour is to shift focus towards preventive measures rather than just curative measures," he said.
While the NFHS-6 data shows that India has made remarkable progress against infectious diseases, the next battle may be against illnesses linked to the way people live, eat and work. And experts say prevention will be key to winning it.