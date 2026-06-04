India's disease burden shifts from infectious diseases to lifestyle disorders: NFHS-6

India's health challenges are changing. The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) suggests that while the country has made significant progress in controlling infectious diseases and improving maternal and child health, it is now facing a new problem — the growing burden of lifestyle diseases.

Experts say India is going through what is known as an "epidemiological transition", where diseases caused by infections are gradually giving way to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Better sanitation and healthcare have reduced infectious diseases

According to Dr Snigdha Rashmi, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Medanta Noida, the findings of NFHS-6 reflect the changing disease pattern in the country.

"The survey reflects the epidemiological transition occurring in India, which is essentially a shift from communicable diseases to lifestyle conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases," she said.

Dr Snigdha explained that this change is not surprising. Over the past two decades, India has seen improvements in sanitation, vaccination coverage, maternal and child healthcare services and access to medical facilities.