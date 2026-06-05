Chronic Kidney Disease to become leading cause of premature death by 2040: Studies

NEW DELHI: One in two people globally, or approximately 850 million, are affected with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), which is a leading cause of death and disability, and is projected to become the fifth largest contributor of premature death by 2040.

Once CKD progresses to advanced stages, the risks of hospitalisation, cardiovascular events, and death escalate dramatically, underscoring the urgency of early and effective intervention.

Now, a series of major studies has shown that finerenone, a prescription medication, preserves kidney function, reduces cardiovascular risk, and improves survival across a much broader range of patients with CKD than it is currently recommended for.

The studies, published in three of the world’s leading medical journals - The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA - has said that Finerenone, which is used to protect the kidneys and heart in adults with CKD associated with type 2 diabetes, benefits extend beyond diabetes to non-diabetic CKD and glomerular diseases.

The findings were presented on Friday at the European Renal Association Congress in Glasgow, UK and simultaneously published in the three journals, a rare achievement in clinical research.

The FIND-CKD trial, led by The George Institute’s Professor Hiddo Heerspink and UNSW Sydney’s Professor Vlado Perkovic, assessed finerenone in 1,584 patients with non-diabetic CKD from 24 countries. FIND-CKD is a major international clinical trial that evaluated the effectiveness of finerenone in slowing kidney disease progression among people with chronic kidney disease who do not have diabetes.

The studies found that when added to standard care, finerenone significantly slowed kidney function decline.

The trial also showed that finerenone reduced the risk of kidney failure, CKD progression, heart failure, or cardiovascular death by 23%. These results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Overactivation of the mineralocorticoid receptor drives inflammation and fibrosis across many forms of kidney disease, prompting researchers at The George Institute for Global Health to evaluate its potential in a broader population of patients with CKD than currently indicated.