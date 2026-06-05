Poop transplant to treat severe bacterial infection, bowel diseases; 400 procedures conducted so far

NEW DELHI: Most of us have heard of heart, liver and kidney transplants. But not many know about poop transplant or Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT).

FMT, also known as stool transplant, is approved worldwide for treatment of colonic inflammation due to Clostridium difficile infection or C. diff, a bacterium that causes an infection of the colon, the longest part of the large intestine. It often occurs after using antibiotic medicines.

However, there is emerging evidence for its use for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), liver disease, food allergies, and even for some neurological conditions.

As India is seeing a rising use of antibiotics and recurrent gut disorders, experts here are turning to FMT, a medical procedure in which a small sample of stool (faeces) is transplanted from a healthy colon into a diseased colon through rectal enema, colonoscopy, per-oral enteroscopy, nasogastric tube, capsules or endoscopy to restore gut flora.

“We have conducted more than 400 stool transplants, including patients from nine countries,” said Dr. (Col) Avnish Seth, Chairman, Gastroenterology and Hepato-Biliary Sciences, Manipal Hospitals NCR Cluster.

“The goal of this treatment is to restore a balanced and healthy gut microbiome, which plays a crucial role in overall health,” he told this paper.

Although the first FMT - considered to be a highly effective procedure - in India was done by Dr Seth in 2014, a year after the USFDA approved it for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, it is now slowly taking off in some centres in India.

However, so far, there is no registry to maintain data.