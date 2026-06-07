Diving in with Healthy Skin

If you’re a regular swimmer, especially during these hot and humid months, your skin might be quietly battling a unique kind of chaos: chlorine, prolonged water exposure, sweat, blazing sun, and repeated showers. This powerful combo can slowly weaken your skin barrier, leaving it dry, dull, and pigmented.

The good news? You don’t need a complicated routine. You just need the right timing and protection. Think of it as giving your skin a fighting chance while you enjoy your laps. Here’s your no-nonsense swimmer’s skincare guide:

1. Before You Jump In: Build Your Shield

Don’t dive straight into the pool—prep your skin first! Start by rinsing your face and body with plain water. This simple step reduces how much chlorine your skin will soak up later.

Next, apply a light, non-comedogenic moisturiser packed with ceramides or hyaluronic acid. This reinforces your skin barrier like a protective coat. Then comes the hero step: Sunscreen. If you’re swimming outdoors, use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant SPF 50+ sunscreen. Apply it generously 15–20 minutes before hitting the water.

2. Keep Damage in Check

While you’re in the pool, you can’t do much, but small habits make a difference. Try not to keep touching your face with chlorinated hands. Wear well-fitted swim goggles to avoid friction and irritation around your eyes. If you’re swimming for a long time, take quick breaks to rinse your face with fresh water whenever possible. It helps wash away chlorine buildup before it settles in.