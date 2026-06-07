Getting to the Heart of the Liver

In his new book, The Liver Doctor: Stories of Love, Loss and Regeneration, noted hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips moves beyond textbooks and medical jargon to tell deeply human stories of liver illness, loss, and survival. Blending science with narrative non-fiction, he examines the myths, misinformation, and missed opportunities that continue to shape liver health in India.

Why did you choose narrative non-fiction over a conventional medical book?

I always loved writing, especially fiction. The medical case report, the most basic form in which doctors are trained to describe anecdotal human suffering, is one of the most beautifully dehumanising inventions we have. We strip the person out and call what remains objectivity. I realised I did not want to write a louder version of that. I wanted to put the people first, and the science was only for what happened to them.

Why do myths about protein restriction and bland diets persist in liver disease?

It’s intuitive, it’s ancient, and it’s precisely backwards. A cirrhosis patient is often quietly starving in plain sight, losing muscle, and the single most dangerous thing you can do is restrict their protein. The old idea was that protein would flood the brain with ammonia and tip the patient into encephalopathy. We now know, that the malnourished, muscle-wasted liver patient does far worse than the well-fed one, and that adequate protein protects rather than harms. The book spends time in dismantling many such myth.