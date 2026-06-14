Reading the Rain with Ayurveda

The first drops of the southwest monsoon have touched the Kerala coast. After months of relentless heat, the parched land welcomes the rains with relief and anticipation. Few natural phenomena shape life on the Indian subcontinent as profoundly as the annual journey of the monsoon—its arrival as the southwest monsoon and its retreat as the northeast monsoon. Beyond nourishing fields and replenishing rivers, these seasonal shifts also influence human health—a relationship that Ayurveda has documented for centuries.
When we turn the pages of Ashtanga Hridaya, the classical Ayurvedic text authored by the physician-poet Vaagbhata, we encounter vivid descriptions of the seasons and their effects on the human body. An avid traveller, Vaagbhata is believed to have journeyed across diverse climatic and geographical regions—from Sindh in present-day Afghanistan to the southwestern coast of Kerala. Along the way, he would have witnessed mighty rivers, changing landscapes, and the rhythm of India’s six seasons. It is perhaps this intimate understanding of nature that informed Ayurveda’s detailed strategies for navigating seasonal changes and safeguarding health.
Before the rains arrive in full force, nature begins to send subtle signals. If we look up from our screens and pay attention to the world around us, we may notice cooler winds, a drop in temperature, and a distinct shift in the atmosphere. Ayurveda describes this period of transition as Ritu Sandhi—the junction between two seasons.
It serves as nature’s early warning system, signalling that significant environmental changes are imminent. When the first rains fall upon land scorched by summer, the trapped heat rises into the air. We see it in the vapours that emerge from roads and earth after the initial showers, accompanied by a distinctive fragrance. Known as petrichor in English this scent is caused by the release of a compound called geosmin, produced by soil-dwelling bacteria.
Ancient Ayurvedic physicians believed that this period also triggers rapid changes within the human body. According to Ayurveda, the onset of the monsoon can aggravate Pitta Dosha, the bio-energy associated with heat and metabolism. Many people experience symptoms such as a feeling of internal heat, skin rashes, reduced appetite, heartburn, or sour belching during this time.
Ayurveda interprets these signs as indications of disturbed metabolic function, a condition known as Agnimandya—the weakening of Agni, or digestive fire. If left unaddressed, this metabolic slowdown may gradually weaken the body’s natural defences, making it more susceptible to infections. Infants and older adults, whose immunity may already be compromised, can be particularly vulnerable during this period.
As we prepare to welcome the rains, Ayurveda encourages a simple but important exercise: self-assessment. Ask yourself a few questions. Do you feel hungry at regular intervals? Do you enjoy your food? Is the food you eat digested comfortably before your next meal? Do you feel nourished and energised after eating? Are your bowel movements regular and satisfactory?
The answers to these questions can offer valuable insights into your metabolic health and your body’s readiness to adapt to the changing season. If the answers are frequently negative, or if symptoms such as heartburn and sour belching persist, Ayurveda recommends seeking professional guidance to restore digestive balance and address the root causes of the problem.
Simple lifestyle measures can also make a significant difference during the monsoon. Drink warm water, preferably infused with ginger or cumin seeds, and keep it in a flask for regular consumption throughout the day. As the rains intensify, bathe in warm water and ensure that indoor spaces remain dry and free from excess humidity, particularly in areas occupied by children and older adults. After returning home from the rain, wash your feet thoroughly and keep them dry to reduce the risk of water-borne infections.
By aligning daily habits with seasonal rhythms, Ayurveda offers a practical framework for navigating environmental changes with resilience and ease.