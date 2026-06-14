Reading the Rain with Ayurveda

The first drops of the southwest monsoon have touched the Kerala coast. After months of relentless heat, the parched land welcomes the rains with relief and anticipation. Few natural phenomena shape life on the Indian subcontinent as profoundly as the annual journey of the monsoon—its arrival as the southwest monsoon and its retreat as the northeast monsoon. Beyond nourishing fields and replenishing rivers, these seasonal shifts also influence human health—a relationship that Ayurveda has documented for centuries.

When we turn the pages of Ashtanga Hridaya, the classical Ayurvedic text authored by the physician-poet Vaagbhata, we encounter vivid descriptions of the seasons and their effects on the human body. An avid traveller, Vaagbhata is believed to have journeyed across diverse climatic and geographical regions—from Sindh in present-day Afghanistan to the southwestern coast of Kerala. Along the way, he would have witnessed mighty rivers, changing landscapes, and the rhythm of India’s six seasons. It is perhaps this intimate understanding of nature that informed Ayurveda’s detailed strategies for navigating seasonal changes and safeguarding health.

Before the rains arrive in full force, nature begins to send subtle signals. If we look up from our screens and pay attention to the world around us, we may notice cooler winds, a drop in temperature, and a distinct shift in the atmosphere. Ayurveda describes this period of transition as Ritu Sandhi—the junction between two seasons.

It serves as nature’s early warning system, signalling that significant environmental changes are imminent. When the first rains fall upon land scorched by summer, the trapped heat rises into the air. We see it in the vapours that emerge from roads and earth after the initial showers, accompanied by a distinctive fragrance. Known as petrichor in English this scent is caused by the release of a compound called geosmin, produced by soil-dwelling bacteria.