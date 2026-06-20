FSSAI flags popular brands over claims: The real problem goes beyond misleading labels

In yet another crackdown, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to over 10 companies for misleading claims and labelling violations. The regulator said these companies violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The notice covers exaggerated health claims, deceptive brand names, incorrect labelling, and other consumer complaints.

Food business operators have now been directed to take corrective measures. However, the bigger question is not whether labels and marketing terms such as "healthy", "natural", "immunity-boosting" or even product names themselves can mislead consumers into believing a food is safer or healthier than it actually is, but whether India's labelling laws and penalties are adequate.

On June 19th, FSSAI issued notices to manufacturers of products including Incipro Gold Power Vanilla, Korean Ginseng, Orville Mountain Bawarchi Baransh Squash, Alkaline Nutrient Water, Raw Pressery Alphonso Mango Drink and AS-IT-IS ATOM PWR Whey XL. The regulator flagged claims relating to improved tolerance, brain development, weight loss, detoxification and rapid recovery as misleading or lacking scientific backing.