The Skin Pause After 40

Sometimes, the skincare routine that worked flawlessly for years suddenly seems to stop delivering. The glow fades, the skin feels drier, fine lines become more noticeable, and the face looks tired despite a full night’s sleep. For many women, this shift arrives sometime in their forties and often feels frustratingly abrupt.

The truth is that skin doesn’t age overnight. What appears to be a sudden change is actually the result of several biological processes quietly unfolding for years before becoming visible. The biggest culprit is collagen loss. Collagen acts as the skin’s support structure, keeping it firm, smooth, and resilient. Production begins to decline gradually from the late 20s, but by the 40s the slowdown becomes more noticeable. Existing collagen fibres also become fragmented and less organised.

The result is familiar: softer contours, fine lines, reduced firmness, and skin that no longer appears as plump as it once did. Think of collagen as the mattress beneath a bedsheet. When the mattress is firm, the surface looks smooth. As it thins and sags, every crease becomes more visible.

Hormones add another layer to the story. For many women, the 40s coincide with perimenopause and menopause, when estrogen levels begin to decline. Estrogen plays a crucial role in maintaining skin thickness, hydration, and elasticity. As levels drop, the skin often becomes drier, thinner, and more sensitive. This is why products that worked perfectly for years may suddenly feel ineffective.