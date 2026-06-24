Gene therapy gives Louisiana man functional cure for sickle cell disease

A young man from southeastern Louisiana has become the first in his region to be functionally cured of sickle cell disease, according to his medical team, paving the way for him to pursue his dream of becoming a commercial pilot, reports said.
“ God has given me another life, a new chapter. I was able to experience a second birthday, something that most people will never experience,” he said during a celebration at Manning Family Children’s, surrounded by his care team and top public officials including Gov. Jeff Landry, US Rep. Troy Carter and New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno.
The 23-year-old from Metairie spent two years completing the treatment, which was initially delayed while he awaited approval through Louisiana’s Medicaid program. After receiving approval, he underwent a lengthy and costly gene-editing process to correct the mutation that causes red blood cells to sickle—becoming rigid and misshapen, which can block blood flow and trigger severe pain. The therapy itself cost $2.2 million, according to Verite News.
Cressy began the first phase of his treatment last July, when his stem cells were collected over three days and sent to a laboratory in Scotland. There, scientists used an enzyme to target and edit the specific genetic mutation responsible for sickle cell disease.
This spring, he then underwent chemotherapy before receiving the modified cells back into his body. “I spent about five weeks recovering from chemotherapy until my immune system was good enough for me to be released back into the public,” Cressy said.
Since then, he has noticed a significant change in his health. Before treatment, even intense exercise could trigger pain or illness. “Now, I was playing kickball the other day and running like crazy, and I felt fine,” he said. “My body’s sore, but that’s normal.”
Monday marked 100 days since his chemotherapy, at which point he was officially cleared. “Today, his cells are no longer sickling. Today, his hemoglobin is normal for the first time in his life,” said Ben Watkins, one of Cressy’s doctors, according to Verite News.
The genetic blood disorder, which disproportionately affects African American people, can lead to chronic pain, repeated hospitalizations, and a reduced life expectancy, The Guardian report said.
For those who inherit the condition, flying at high altitudes can pose serious, potentially life-threatening risks for pilots. However, advances in gene-edited stem cell therapy now make it possible to treat the disease before it causes progressive organ damage, the report added.