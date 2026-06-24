Gene therapy gives Louisiana man functional cure for sickle cell disease

A young man from southeastern Louisiana has become the first in his region to be functionally cured of sickle cell disease, according to his medical team, paving the way for him to pursue his dream of becoming a commercial pilot, reports said.

“ God has given me another life, a new chapter. I was able to experience a second birthday, something that most people will never experience,” he said during a celebration at Manning Family Children’s, surrounded by his care team and top public officials including Gov. Jeff Landry, US Rep. Troy Carter and New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno.

The 23-year-old from Metairie spent two years completing the treatment, which was initially delayed while he awaited approval through Louisiana’s Medicaid program. After receiving approval, he underwent a lengthy and costly gene-editing process to correct the mutation that causes red blood cells to sickle—becoming rigid and misshapen, which can block blood flow and trigger severe pain. The therapy itself cost $2.2 million, according to Verite News.

Cressy began the first phase of his treatment last July, when his stem cells were collected over three days and sent to a laboratory in Scotland. There, scientists used an enzyme to target and edit the specific genetic mutation responsible for sickle cell disease.

This spring, he then underwent chemotherapy before receiving the modified cells back into his body. “I spent about five weeks recovering from chemotherapy until my immune system was good enough for me to be released back into the public,” Cressy said.