Centre proposes amendments in medical devices rules to streamline, expedite licences

NEW DELHI: With the aim to simplify and expedite the licensing process for medical devices, the Union Health Ministry has issued draft notification proposing amendments in the rules, which will also ensure continued compliances with quality, safety and performance requirements.

The proposed amendments in the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, seek to rationalize the timelines for the grant of manufacturing licences for medical devices across different risk categories.

Among the devices, which fall under low to moderate risk devices like blood pressure monitors, hypodermic needles and pulse oximeters, the timeline for grant of manufacturing licence has been proposed to be reduced from 140 days to 115 days.

Similarly, for those devices which fall under high-risk devices such as cardiac stents, hip and knee implants, and other orthopaedic implants, the grant of manufacturing licence has been proposed to be reduced from 105 days to 90 days.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, improving regulatory efficiency, and facilitating the timely availability of quality medical devices in the country, officials said.

The ministry has published the draft notification in the official gazette proposing amendments to the Medical Devices Rules, 2017 and has sought suggestions and feedback from all stakeholders within 30 days.

The rules were published after consultation with the Drugs technical Advisory Board.