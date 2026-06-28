Growing Up Strong

Strength training has long been treated as off-limits for children—something to avoid rather than embrace. For decades, fears about injury, stunted growth, and overexertion kept kids away from the weight room. But that thinking is starting to change. As research catches up with perception, strength training is increasingly being recognised not as a risk, but as a valuable tool for building healthier, stronger and more resilient bodies.

Consider Mumbai-based fitness trainer Hitesh Suryawanshi. At his gym, children as young as eight are trained, though not in the way the setting might suggest. The goal, he says, is not just muscle, nor early athletic performance, but something less visible and more enduring: the nervous system. “The emphasis is not on lifting heavier weights, but on learning how to move, how to generate force, absorb impact, and respond as the body learns its balance.”

In Delhi, fitness trainer Prateek Raheja has observed a similar change. “Earlier, most of my clients were in their thirties or older,” he says. “Now, a significant portion falls between 14 and 19. Fitness is no longer something people begin late—it’s becoming part of life much earlier.”