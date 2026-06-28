Magic Mushrooms

A mushroom may seem an unlikely candidate for a psychiatric breakthrough. Yet psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in certain fungi, is steadily moving from the fringes of counterculture into mainstream mental health research. This is not recreational drug use repackaged as wellness. Instead, it involves a structured therapeutic process in which the psychedelic experience is guided and integrated into psychotherapy.
“Psychedelics are substances that alter perception, mood and cognition, often reshaping how a person experiences reality, self and meaning. They are not just drugs; they can induce profound shifts in how individuals process emotions and experiences,” says neuropsychiatrist Dr Era Dutta.
Interest in the field has been building for nearly two decades. Research has shown promising results, particularly for treatment-resistant depression, prompting scientists to explore whether psilocybin can help patients break free from deeply ingrained mental patterns. Despite growing optimism, experts say more research is needed.
“There has been an increasing number of credible studies over the last 10–15 years, particularly in treatment-resistant depression,” says Dr Siddharth Warrier, consultant neurologist at Warrier Clinic.
“Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is not about the drug alone,” explains Dr Dutta. “It’s a structured therapeutic protocol where the psychedelic acts as a catalyst within psychotherapy.”
While the findings are encouraging, experts say that psilocybin is not without risks. “One concern is hallucinogen persisting perception disorder,” says Dr Warrier. “In some people, visual or auditory disturbances can persist and become very distressing. Moreover, individuals with psychotic disorders or a family history of psychosis may face a greater risk of prolonged adverse effects.”
“Psilocybin is not benign,” says Dr Dutta. “There can be acute anxiety, panic or distressing ‘bad trips’, and in some cases, it may unmask latent psychiatric conditions such as psychosis or mania.”
She also warns that without proper therapeutic integration, insights gained during a session can remain confusing or emotionally difficult to process.
“Science is definitely catching up. We are finding more evidence of why these substances are useful in the right setting,” says Dr Warrier. In India, however, significant challenges remain. Psychedelic-assisted therapy requires intensive preparation, supervised sessions and follow-ups—resources that are difficult to scale within an already strained mental healthcare system.
For now, psilocybin remains a promising but evolving area of research. The shift underway is not simply about a mushroom, but about rethinking mental health treatment.