Magic Mushrooms

A mushroom may seem an unlikely candidate for a psychiatric breakthrough. Yet psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in certain fungi, is steadily moving from the fringes of counterculture into mainstream mental health research. This is not recreational drug use repackaged as wellness. Instead, it involves a structured therapeutic process in which the psychedelic experience is guided and integrated into psychotherapy.

“Psychedelics are substances that alter perception, mood and cognition, often reshaping how a person experiences reality, self and meaning. They are not just drugs; they can induce profound shifts in how individuals process emotions and experiences,” says neuropsychiatrist Dr Era Dutta.

Interest in the field has been building for nearly two decades. Research has shown promising results, particularly for treatment-resistant depression, prompting scientists to explore whether psilocybin can help patients break free from deeply ingrained mental patterns. Despite growing optimism, experts say more research is needed.