Scanning the Odds Against Cancer

A young woman steps nervously into a makeshift screening tent. Inside, a small tripod-mounted thermal camera waits. Asked to place her hands behind her head, she sits still for a few minutes while the device maps temperature points across her chest. Within moments, Thermalytix, an AI-powered thermal imaging system, generates a simple triage report indicating whether further mammography is needed. Developed by Niramai, Thermalytix uses AI trained on large datasets of thermal and radiological images to detect early signs of breast cancer through a non-invasive, radiation-free scan. The technology has already screened over 3.5 lakh women across India, emerging as one of the most promising tools among a new wave of startups making early cancer detection more accessible and affordable.

India’s breast cancer incidence has multiplied dramatically over the past three decades, with new cases rising nearly fivefold since 1990—a surge that mirrors an alarming global trend—says a new global analysis published in The Lancet Oncology in March 2026. The analysis also highlighted that India logged nearly 2.03 lakh new breast cancer cases in 2023, marking a 477.8 per cent rise compared to 1990. In the same period, breast cancer deaths reached 1.02 lakh, a 352.3 per cent increase. Little wonder doctors are looking for a solution that would help them diagnose at the earliest. AI screening seems to be offerng that solution.

Dr Geetha Manjunath, Founder CEO of Niramai, believes early detection can help India fight the growing cancer epidemic. “If detected at an early stage, the treatment cost can be less than 10 per cent of what it would cost to treat stage three or stage four cancer.” However, multiple barriers such as economic, health resources, sociocultural, and disease apprehension, make early detection difficult. Manjunath says AI-enabled solutions like Thermalytix can reduce these barriers. A 2026 study by Lund University shows AI could help detect breast cancer earlier and lower the number of women diagnosed with the disease years after screening. The study tracked women and evaluated for MASAI (Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence) and found that mammography supported by AI identified more cancers during routine screening and reduced breast cancer diagnoses over the following two years by about 12 per cent. Another analysis, published in The Lancet Digital Health in 2025, reported a 29 per cent increase in cancer detection without a rise in false positives. Breast cancer is only one part of a larger shift. Across India, startups and research labs are experimenting with AI tools for detecting other cancers as well.