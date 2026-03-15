The Liver Fattening Sleep Crisis

When someone is told they have fatty liver, they usually show up ready to overhaul everything: cut sugar, do a 10,000-step target, join a gym, buy supplements, and swear off bad food forever. But almost every time, good sleep misses this conversation. Not because they’re careless, but because sleep has been culturally downgraded to something we earn after we finish life’s chaos.

The truth is simple: the body does not recover in urgency. It recovers in regulation. And for the liver, deep sleep is not a luxury. It’s a repair window.

Fatty Liver, explained simply

Fatty liver is exactly what it sounds like: excess fat building up in the liver. It can be related to alcohol, but it also happens in people who don’t drink, often tied to metabolic health, insulin resistance, inflammation, and lifestyle factors.