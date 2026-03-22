What Lies Beneath

On most mornings, 52-year-old Aruna doesn’t think about fascia. She thinks about why her back feels “off” again, why her neck won’t swivel fully when reversing her car, and why her legs feel oddly heavy walking down the stairs. She blames age, work stress, and her mattress. But the real culprit is a tissue she doesn’t even know she has.
Fascia—the thin, elastic web wrapped around muscles, bones, nerves and organs—was long dismissed as packaging material. Today, it’s being reimagined as a sensory, collagen-rich wetsuit that lets the body glide as one system. When it’s hydrated and moved, it behaves like a spring. When you sit too long, it dries, tightens and gets stuck.
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Abhishek Vaish puts it bluntly: “With prolonged sitting, the fascia gets compressed. The fluid inside it slowly gets pushed out, and the collagen fibres begin to form extra cross-links. Think of a sponge left to dry while folded in one shape. The same principle applies to fascia.”
The symptoms don’t arrive as a crisis. They creep in: stiffness on waking, movements that stop feeling effortless, aches in unexpected places. “These early symptoms are the body’s way of signalling that the fascia system needs more movement and hydration,” says Dr Vaish adding, that our understanding of pain has been skewed for years. “A large share of chronic, non-traumatic pain is actually driven by dysfunctional fascia… I’d easily place it around 70-80 per cent.”
And the fix isn’t extreme workouts. It’s variety and consistency—long stretches, gentle twisting, reaching overhead, rotating the spine, walking, yoga and even conscious breathing.
A large share of chronic, non-traumatic pain is actually driven by dysfunctional fascia.
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Abhishek Vaish
Then comes hydration—the quiet support system that shapes fascia from within. Lifestyle nutritionist Ruby Balchandani explains: “Hydrating fascia means helping it retain and move water, not just drinking more. Fascia behaves like a gel network and needs electrolytes, gradual hydration and movement to stay elastic.”
Small habits compound. For instance, sipping water through the day instead of in bursts. Protein matters too because fascia is built on collagen, she adds.
What works against fascia is equally ordinary—refined sugar, fried food and packaged convenience. “Excess sugar triggers glycation, which hardens collagen fibres and affects mobility,” Balchandani adds.
Put together, years of low protein intake, erratic hydration, long sitting hours and silent inflammation make the body feel older than it is. The encouraging part? Fascia is responsive. Once you start moving more, and feed the body better, it bounces back.
So, the reset isn’t always about pushing in the gyms or following strict routines, sometimes it’s just about bringing back the long lost fluidity.