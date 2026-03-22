What Lies Beneath

On most mornings, 52-year-old Aruna doesn’t think about fascia. She thinks about why her back feels “off” again, why her neck won’t swivel fully when reversing her car, and why her legs feel oddly heavy walking down the stairs. She blames age, work stress, and her mattress. But the real culprit is a tissue she doesn’t even know she has.

Fascia—the thin, elastic web wrapped around muscles, bones, nerves and organs—was long dismissed as packaging material. Today, it’s being reimagined as a sensory, collagen-rich wetsuit that lets the body glide as one system. When it’s hydrated and moved, it behaves like a spring. When you sit too long, it dries, tightens and gets stuck.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Abhishek Vaish puts it bluntly: “With prolonged sitting, the fascia gets compressed. The fluid inside it slowly gets pushed out, and the collagen fibres begin to form extra cross-links. Think of a sponge left to dry while folded in one shape. The same principle applies to fascia.”