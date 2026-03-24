Half of psychologists assessing for ADHD don't follow the diagnostic guidelines, new study shows

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that develops during childhood and affects 6–10% of kids and 2–6% of adults.

People with ADHD have either mainly inattentive symptoms (such as lacking concentration), mainly hyperactive and impulsive symptoms (such as speaking or acting without thinking), or a combination of the two.

Two people with ADHD can have very different symptoms and experiences. So it’s important for clinicians who diagnose the condition to have the right knowledge and expertise.

But our new research found half of psychologists who assess for ADHD don’t follow the diagnostic guidelines or criteria.

This means less-typical presentations of ADHD – such as in women and girls, quiet inattentive adults and high-achieving students – could be overlooked.

How is ADHD diagnosed?

ADHD is currently diagnosed by a psychologist, psychiatrist, or paediatrician. Queensland GPs can also diagnose ADHD, with more states and territories to follow .

ADHD can’t be diagnosed with a blood test or other single measure. It requires the consideration of multiple factors and information sources, along with clinical judgement.

Australia’s evidence-based practice guideline for ADHD , released in 2022, provides a clear standard for assessment and treatment. It recommends ADHD assessments include a full developmental, mental health and medical history.

Medical assessments should be used to rule out other factors which could look like ADHD, such as sensory impairment, thyroid disease, anaemia, or medication side effects.

The clinician must also consider the social, psychological and clinical context of a person’s symptoms. This requires input from more than one setting and person such as a teacher or family member. The assessment shouldn’t rely solely on questionnaires or looking at the person.